Internal Control
2024-07-19
Let us describe the challenge we offer
As Polestar grows, we need to continue to strengthen our Internal Controls team. This is an exciting opportunity to work within a fast-paced and challenging organization. This role will be part of the Polestar global internal controls team and be located at Polestar HQ in Gothenburg. This role reports to the Global Head of Internal Control.
What you'll do
You will join a global, dynamic team that currently consists of nine colleagues. Your main responsibility will be to advise business operations on internal controls over financial reporting to meet the requirements of Sarbanes Oxley (SOX). Key responsibilities/activities will include:
Coach and advise management and business operations to identify risks over financial reporting, design and carry out effective controls and remediate identified deficiencies
Provide training to employees to enhance awareness of Internal Controls and SOX requirements and to empower control owners
Manage and oversee periodic testing of design and operating effectiveness of internal controls
Analyze results, draw conclusions, and report on the strength of Polestar's control environment
Participate in business operations improvement activities and propose ways to enhance existing processes over time
Regularly interact with senior stakeholders/managers within the organization, both verbally and in writing
Polestar has a global footprint, and you will be interacting and collaborating with a diverse and international team of colleagues in all areas of the business.
Who you are
You have a relevant university degree and a minimum of five years financial audit or internal control experience, preferably with a technical accounting and/or Big 4 background. You have knowledge of SOX requirements and the COSO control framework. Certifications such as CA, CPA or ACA are preferred, but not required.
For this role, you need to have a strong business acumen, be curious and performance driven, and enjoy the challenge of unfamiliar tasks. You are a fast learner who can embrace change and adapt quickly to accommodate the needs of a growing business. You can multi-task and prioritize based on relevance. You excel at both critical thinking and communication (which includes active listening) to be able to understand the management perspective and propose creative solutions.
This position will involve limited international travel, the vast majority of the work will be performed in Gothenburg. As part of an international business, you are expected to be fluent in English in both written and oral communication.
At Polestar, you will be part of a cross-functional and international team, with English as a natural language for written and spoken communication. Since Polestar's in a scale-up phase you thrive by working in a fast-paced environment.
People at Polestar
We know that a change is needed. We also know that each one of us can help bring about that change. Our commitment to becoming climate-neutral by 2040 is just as important to us as being inclusive, diverse, and innovative. Together, we are creating, collaborating and experimenting to usher in a new era of sustainable mobility.
We are an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in.
Is this you? If you are interested in joining Polestar, don't wait with submitting your application.
