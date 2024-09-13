Internal Audit Manager in GIA
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 26274
Internal Audit Manager, Mortgage Companies
We are looking for an Internal Audit Manager to join our Mortgage Companies audit team.
At Nordea, we're committed to being a partner our customers and society can count on. Compliance and integrity go hand in hand. Joining us means you'll also have an impact on how we do banking - today and tomorrow.
About this opportunity
Group Internal Audit (GIA) is an independent function, supporting the Nordea Group Board and Group Executive Management in protecting the assets, reputation and sustainability of the largest bank in the Nordics.
What you'll be doing:
* Plan and execute audit projects and follow up on previous audit findings in accordance with GIA's methodology as a project lead and together with a team
* Build and actively engage with a network of stakeholders within Nordea
* Drive continuous monitoring activities to support risk assessment and annual audit planning, and share knowledge within your area of responsibility
* Deploy and mature data analytical- and technology audit capabilities in audit work
* Contribute to the team's success by providing coaching and feedback to team members
* Work with GIA colleagues across teams and countries in a truly global and diversified network
The role is based in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia or Poland. You will be reporting to the Head of Audit for the Mortgage Companies team. The role will not entail responsibility for managing staff.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* As a person, you are proactive and have a structured way of working with an analytical mindset and a "can do" attitude
* Have a strong sense of ownership and accountability
* Like to work both independently and in cooperation with others with the drive to achieve high quality deliveries
* Have excellent collaborative skills and strong written and verbal communication skills in English
* Excel in project management
Your experience and background:
* You have a minimum of 3 years of working experience in internal or external audit, or from a risk management or compliance function
* Experience working with various banking related activities is an advantage, such as credit related processes, governance and risk management, anti-financial crime processes, accounting and financial reporting and IT application management. Also experience of regulatory interaction and legal entity specific dimensions is a merit
* Knowledge of the evolving regulatory requirements relating to various areas in banking
* Ability to utilise data analysis as a working tool (e.g. Power BI or Python)
* University degree in a relevant field
* CIA or CISA audit certification or commitment to obtain one
* The role requires proficiency in a Nordic language (Finnish, Swedish, Norwegian or Danish)
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 30/09/2024. For more information, you're welcome to contact Lars Wålinder via email: lars.walinder@nordea.com
.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact Finansförbundet at finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACO at SacoNordea@nordea.com
. Ersättning
