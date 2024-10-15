Internal Audit Manager in GIA
2024-10-15
Nordea is a leading Nordic universal bank. We are helping our customers realise their dreams and aspirations - and we have done that for 200 years. We want to make a real difference for our customers and the communities where we operate - by being a strong and personal financial partner.
Job ID: 26767
We are looking for an Internal Audit Manager to join the Nordea Asset Management (NAM) team. This is an opportunity for you to become part of a great team, currently consisting of seven dedicated and experienced Internal Audit Managers with international backgrounds, and gain experience in auditing Asset Management business by taking on various roles in audit projects and by acting as a role model.
About this opportunity
Welcome to the Group Internal Audit (GIA)! Being part of the bank's third line of defence, we add value by evaluating, challenging and reporting on Nordea's risk management, control environment and governance processes to ensure that the Group achieves its business objectives.
What you'll be doing:
* Planning and executing audit projects, and following up on previous audit findings in accordance with GIA's methodology and regulatory requirements, as a project lead or a project team member
* Proactively establishing and maintaining key stakeholder relationships within NAM and broader Nordea Group
* Supporting the Head of Audit in ad-hoc tasks i.e. the performance of the annual risk assessment for NAM's legal entities, proposals for the annual audit plan, legal entity Board reporting
* Continuously developing your own understanding of prevailing and emerging industry risks by attending relevant trainings (conferences, IIA events, or similar)
* Providing coaching and feedback to the other team members
You will be reporting to the Head of Audit for the Nordea Asset Management team. The role will not entail responsibility for managing staff. The role can be based in Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden or Poland.
Who you are
Collaboration. Ownership. Passion. Courage. These are the values that guide us in being at our best - and that we imagine you share with us.
To succeed in this role, we believe that you:
* Excellent project management and organisational skills, with a focus on high quality deliverables
* Self-motivation and ability to independently take full ownership of your tasks/responsibilities, whilst also enjoying working as part of a team and contributing to team efforts
* Impactful written and spoken communication skills, including the ability to present complex and sensitive issues to senior management
* Highly detail-oriented whilst still being able to grasp the bigger picture
* Ability to manage multiple tasks concurrently in an efficient and effective manner
* Exceptional analytical skills
* Proactive attitude
Your experience and background:
* Experience in internal or external audit (minimum 3 years), or alternatively experience in risk / compliance functions
* Thorough understanding of financial services sector, asset management / banking products and processes
* Knowledge of auditing techniques and standards, including risk assessment
* Experience with Data Analytics tools is an advantage
* A university degree in Finance, Auditing or related field required: CPA, CIA, CISA, CFA, ACCA or other related professional certifications are valued
* Fluent in English, knowledge of any of the Nordic languages is considered a plus
If this sounds like you, get in touch!
Next steps
Submit your application no later than 29/10/2024. For more information, you're welcome to contact Anastasiya Cadez.
At Nordea, we know that an inclusive workplace is a sustainable workplace. We deeply believe that our diverse backgrounds, experiences, characteristics and traits make us better at serving customers and communities. So please come as you are.
Please be aware that any applications or CVs coming through email or direct messages will not be accepted or considered.
For union information, please contact finansforbundet@nordea.se
or SACONordea@nordea.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-29
Nordea Bank Abp, Filial i Sverige
Nordea Kontakt
