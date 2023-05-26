Interior Design Manager, Ikea Malmö.
2023-05-26
IKEA Malmö is developing, with the goal of making IKEA the obvious choice for people who are trying to put their everyday life together. We want to offer an exhibition of functional home furnishing solutions that shows all the possibilities with the IKEA range, is renewed, following trends and always creates that WOW effect with our customers. IKEA Malmö is now looking for their new Interior Design Manager to bring us closer to each other and our goals, is it you taking this lead?
We are looking for you who know the way of working within larger retail fast paced organizations and have a couple of years' experience working within the field of Interior Design.
Furthermore, you have previously worked as a manager for a dynamic team of co-workers who are used where insights and thoughts are shared constantly. Able to challenge others using your knowledge, experience based on facts, You need to be fluent in English in both speech and writing, fluency in Swedish is not necessary.
You obviously have a great interest and passion for interior design and can show understanding of how to lead a creative process. Having a strategic mindset, and organizational skills, experience of leading projects with a project management skill
You are able to transfer the knowledge, and leading your department succession plan, Last but not least, you as a person recognize yourself in the IKEA values.
Welcome to Malmö!
Living in Sweden has many benefits, asides from our fika-culture and being the meatball capital of the world, you will never need to take more than a couple of steps out your front door to reach our fantastic, green outdoor nature. Sweden offers great opportunity with good working health care and education system.
Malmö is a fantastic city to work and live in. With its coastal location, exciting cultural life and international atmosphere, it is a city that has something for everyone. Evening swims in Ribersborg, markets at Möllevångstorget, and the fantastic restaurants at Davidshall - it doesn't get much better than that.
A day in your life with us
IKEAs Communication and Interior Design department's mission is to inspire and surprise our visitors through the visuals in our store. As Interior Design Manager, you lead the Interior Design team to create home interior design solutions in room settings, homes, restaurants and other customer and coworkers' areas, according to your PMA insights.
One of your biggest challenges in this role will be to lead the team in prioritizing what makes the most difference for the customer. You will have the strategic overview, keep track of where we are and where we are going, and what are the steps to get there?
IKEA is not a one-man show, as a manager you work through other people's talents and delegate tasks so that your team can develop and reach the goal together. After a working week in this role, we can promise you that you will have inspired both the people in your team and many of our customers in Malmö.
Apply now!
This is a full-time permanent position. Starting date the first of August or according to agreement.
You send in your application by attaching a CV and personal letter in English. Before you finalize your application, we will ask you to answer some additional questions.
The last day to apply is the 4th of June but don't hesitate to send in your application. Selection and interviews will be conducted continuously during the time of publication. If you have any questions regarding the position, reach out to hiring manager Nouriene Nabil Almira, nouriene.nabil.almira@ingka.ikea.com
.
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please reach out to recruiter Markus Meltzer, markus.meltzer@ingka.ikea.com
.
