Interim Head of CRM (gn)
Matsmart-Motatos is a different kind of food store, challenging the thought of sustainable consumption. We're a European grocery e-commerce, aiding the sustainable reform of our food system by giving everyone a chance to save our planet in an effortless way. We partner with food and FMCG companies to save products at risk of going to waste by re-selling them at discounted prices directly to consumers: sustainable, affordable and accessible to all. Today, our shops are open in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Germany and Austria.
Working at Matsmart-Motatos, you will join our fight against food waste and contribute to making the world a better place.
We are now looking for an Interim Head of CRM to lead our CRM team during a 13-month parental leave cover from August 2025 until September 2026.
In this role you'll own the strategic and operational direction of CRM across all markets - leading a skilled team and working cross-functionally to turn insights into action. As the central link between Commercial, Marketing, Product, and Data, your mission is to elevate our customer journeys, drive retention, and turn CRM into a high-performing revenue driver.
This is a hands-on leadership role where you'll balance strategic thinking, team management, and operational excellence.
What you'll do
Own the global CRM strategy - aligned to customer lifecycle, commercial goals, and our sustainability mission
Lead and empower the Senior CRM Managers, guiding the team to achieve ambitious goals and drive impactful results
Plan and execute effective omnichannel CRM campaigns in Braze, encompassing email, SMS, push notifications, in-app messages, Whatsapp messages to maximize customer engagement
Use CRM to maximize customer lifetime value, AOV, and conversion rates - supporting commercial performance across markets
Drive strong collaboration with Commercial, Product, Data, and Marketing teams
Champion CRM innovation: automation, personalization, segmentation, and cross-channel journey orchestration - Leverage insights from data to test, optimize, and scale what works.
To be successful in this role, we believe you need
Relevant experience: 5+ years of experience in CRM, preferably in e-commerce or B2C digital environments. Experience with Braze is a plus, as is experience in Loyalty Programs or Subscription offers.
Strategic CRM Leadership & Team Development: Proven ability to define and drive a global CRM strategy that aligns with business objectives and fosters sustainable growth, coupled with experience building, mentoring, and empowering high-performing CRM teams to achieve ambitious targets.
Commercial Strategy & Business Savvy: A strong understanding of e-commerce business models and the ability to strategically leverage CRM to optimize key financial metrics (margin, AOV, conversion rates) and enhance customer lifetime value.
Data-Driven Strategic Insights: The capacity to analyze complex CRM data, extract meaningful strategic insights, and translate them into actionable recommendations that shape future initiatives.
Global Collaboration & Communication: Excellent collaboration and communication skills are essential to align CRM strategies across sales, product, and marketing. Strong English skills (written and spoken) are key for sharing your plans and influencing others. Knowledge of a Nordic language (Swedish, Finnish, or Danish) or German is a big plus.
Benefits
Time off: 30 days of vacation, plus an extra five days off for well-needed breaks annually. We also offer two days annually for voluntary work.
Healthy body & mind: Health benefit allowance, as well as counseling, coaching, and long-term sickness support.
Pension & insurances: We've got your back by offering a pension contribution (in our Nordic markets) and insurance coverage.
Hybrid work: Both in-office and remote work to help you get a good work-life balance.
Team fun & office perks: Yearly company gatherings and team activities. Snacks and breakfast are always available in our offices.
Employee discount: 25% off on all our sites.
