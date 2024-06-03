Integration Specialist within eHealth
Cambio Healthcare Systems AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-06-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cambio Healthcare Systems AB i Stockholm
, Linköping
, Motala
, Lidköping
, Kalmar
eller i hela Sverige
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish health and social care. We are growing continuously and now have about 1000 employees in several countries.
The position
In the new area of Cambio Integration Transition Team, we are delivering integrations to our customers. Therefore, we are now looking for Integration Specialists who will be part of a team where all requests are handled based upon a framework aligned internally and with the customers.
You will in your role as Integration Specialist be responsible for identifying, designing, configuring, and testing integrations needed to deliver integrations to customers. You will also provide support to Cambio's customers regarding integrations and innovation, and to guide and coordinate technical interoperability. This role is collaborative, pedagogic and with the customer in focus.
As part of the new Cambio Integration Transition Team there will be opportunities to contribute to developing the function, processes as well as innovating the way the organization interacts both internally and externally in collaboration with the team. You will collaborate with colleagues based in both Sweden and Sri Lanka to ensure project continuity across time zones. Regular coordination meetings and handovers will be essential to maintain effective communication and workflow alignment between members, facilitating a cohesive and productive working environment.
At Cambio, we encourage taking initiatives that contribute to the development of the company and ourselves. For us, it is important that you should have the opportunity to grow, both as a person and as an employee.Our culture is described through the words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which permeateeverything we do.About you
To be comfortable in this role you do not only have a background within integrations but in addition you could also have experience within one of the following areas: quality assurance, software configuration, service transition or as a Scrum Master.
As a person you should be someone who likes structure and is thorough in your work. The position will be new at Cambio, and we would like you to be curious and willing to develop the role. Teamwork with others and working independently with certain tasks are equally important here, so we think you will be able to thrive in this role if you possess both those qualities.
Furthermore, the Integration Specialists will constantly have contact with various stakeholders both internally and externally, so it is therefore important that you have good communication as well as collaboration skills.
Requirements
Experience of implementing, test and release integrations in a managed services environment
Strong customer communication skills
Experience from working in an ITSM tool
Excellent communication skills in English
Relevant post-secondary degree
It's a bonus if you
Knowledge in ITIL framework
Have been operating in an international enterprise organization
Have experience from a Product and Service provider within the health care sector
Experience of working with HealthConnect integration platform
Place of employment: Stockholm, Linköping or Kalmar
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work inSweden.We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Read more about us here!
Are you interested in Cambio but you don't feel that this position is the perfect match? Check out our other open positions at the career site here! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cambio Healthcare Systems AB
(org.nr 556487-3585), https://www.cambio.se/ Arbetsplats
Cambio Jobbnummer
8725591