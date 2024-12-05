Integration Specialist
2024-12-05
About the role
Asa Integration Specialist, you will work with a variety of interesting integration configurations and setups. Your workdays will be filled with various, fast-paced and stimulating tasks in a dynamic and diverse work environment together with motivated people. At Benify, you get the opportunity to work with a technically challenging platform that gives you great opportunities to further develop your existing technical knowledge.
You will work with internal and external parties and be a technical anchor to our customers to deliver integrations, new functionality and solve existing challenges in our application warehouse.
In your daily work, you will work in agile projects and cross-functionally with other teams to deliver the right data flow and flexible solutions for our customers. The team is 10 people located in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Vilnius.
As an Integration Specialist, you will :
Responsibility for our API transformation, from a file-based environment to an API-first methodology
Work in an agile environment where you can influence technology choices and ways of working to create the best solutions
Implement and uphold best practices in API development, including code quality, testing, and documentation
Ensure that we stay at the forefront of technology by embracing new advancements and industry trends
Personal attributes
As a person, you thrive on taking initiative and are naturally proactive. We're looking for someone who leads by example and serves as an ambassador for the team. You have strong communication skills and are comfortable reaching out to teammates and stakeholders as needed.
Your approach to work is structured, with a keen attention to detail. You're skilled at managing multiple tasks simultaneously, delivering high-quality results while meeting deadlines. An analytical mindset helps you easily solve problems and perform root cause analysis, and you're always looking for ways to improve processes and maintain a holistic view of your work.
We would like you to have
A minimum of 3 years' experience in a similar role
Experience in REST API design and development
Experience in programming (preferably in Java, JSP, Python or C#)
Experience from system integration and have the ability to deal with large amounts of structured data with varying quality
Strong knowledge in Low Code Tool (preferably in NodeRed or Mulesoft)
Good knowledge in English, both orally and written
It's a plus if you have
Good knowledge in Swedish, both orally and written
ExperiencewithJira (or similar systems)
The company
Benify is an international HR tech company that provides a market-leading global benefit and total rewards platform. With over 550 Benifyers in 6 countries, we're driving success with over 1500 customers and approximately three million users around the world . We empower people to be the best they can be while fostering a sustainable and engaging work culture where employees feel engaged and included "Because People Matter".
Perks of being a Benifyer
Collective agreement
Generous wellness allowance
30 days vacation
ITP1 Pension and Lifeplan - a pension tool that provides you with personalized advice to optimize your retirement planning
Guaranteed work-life balance with a hybrid work model
A variety of social events and activities in the offices
You're responsible for your own development and we offer internal career opportunities
Practical information
Start: As soon as we find our perfect match
Location: Stockholm
Extent: Full time
Apply by submitting your CV and/or your LinkedIn profile using the application form below. We screen applications continuously and may hire someone before the last application date.
Please let us know if you need any reasonable adjustments for interviews by replying to the email you will receive after you apply.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-16
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Benify AB
(org.nr 556595-0317), https://www.benify.com Arbetsplats
Benify Kontakt
Hanna Berg hanna.berg@benify.com
9047284