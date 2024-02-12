Integration Expert
Integration Expert to People & Culture IT
The group People & Culture IT Solutions supports Scania with People & Culture (P&C) IT-solutions, covering the whole lifecycle, from requirement analysis to implementation and production. Scania's business is changing over time, and we are on a journey phasing out older applications and implementing modern technologies. We are replacing local solutions with a global way of working and a more consistent application landscape.
Globalization, digitalization, and mobility are examples of trends that are affecting our business environment. We are moving towards SAP SuccessFactors, SaaS (Software as a service), and AWS (Amazon Web Services) in our IT landscape.
We are now looking for a new colleague in MySuccess Project team who wants to help us on our global rollout of SAP SuccessFactors in the P&C organization and take the responsibility of the integrations and their deliverables and broaden her/his knowledge within the business area of People & Culture (P&C).
Your work assignment
You will be part of a team of nine colleagues working in different areas within the SAP SuccessFactors rollout for P&C. Your focus area will be to support, maintain and monitor Local Integrations, and also to support to build central integrations in Scania in-house developed integration & data hub (HR Hub).
As a part of the Integration team, you will work both with new implementations and with already implemented units.
As an integration expert, you will be responsible for integration globally and coordinate with several IT service delivery organizations to support your business. You will work with the Integration team and prioritize activities. Cooperate with other streams in MySuccess, such as, Test and Data Migration, etc. Work closely with product owner and development team for the HR Hub. You will work with Support and help the local integration teams when necessary, removing roadblocks etc. Be a part of the integration stream in the MySuccess project as well as in the maintenance teams.
Responsible for analysing, design, test and deploy integrations using various tools and technologies. As well as support, troubleshoot and monitor existing integrations between SAP SuccessFactors and HR Hub. Contribute to planning of integration related activities during the MySuccess project for both local and central integrations. Together with Integration Lead coordinate planned central integration activities with involved parties. Plan and coordinate integration support activities connected to Scania business units building integrations to their local HR environments. Work together with Integration Lead to optimize and improve performance and reliability on existing integrations as well as document and maintain the integration architecture and code. Prioritize and align deliveries from central integration team. Participate in keeping the Data Model in-sync between the integration platform and SuccessFactors.
You are a good in communication and coordination towards other developers and stakeholders.
It's important to follow best practices and standards for integration development and that you like to stay updated with the latest trends and developments in the integration technologies.
Your profile
You are service minded with an agile mindset. You are willing to learn and explore new areas outside your comfort zone and would like to develop in the integration area.
Integration Developer Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in computer science, software engineering, or related field
3+ years of experience as an integration developer or similar role
Experience working with agile methods and tools
• Familiar with various integration methods such as API and SFTP
• Knowledge in code languages such as JSON, SQL (e.g. MySQL, TSQL)
• Knowledge in XML or similar standard
• Knowledge in functional and technical integration design and Information modelling
• Knowledge of software development, life cycle and methodologies
Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and debugging skills
Strong communication, collaboration, and time management skills
Attention to detail and quality-oriented mindset
Fluent in English
Knowledge or experience that is good to have
• Experience from other scripting language like JavaScript, Groovy etc
• Experience of systems in the HR/ People & Culture area
• SAP SuccessFactors knowledge
• Previous work experience from Scania
Being an integration expert within P&C IT means developing a wide network of contacts both within and outside of Sweden, therefore networking, dialogue and cooperation feels natural to you. We believe you value sharing information & competence with your colleagues within your organization.
Most importantly, we believe you love being in a team and solving problems together!
For more information
Please contact Petra Sandström (Manager) Phone +46 8 553 82 694 Mobile: +46 7008 83 243
