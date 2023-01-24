Integration Developer to Indiska 1901!
Are you an integration developer who is looking for new challenges? Do you feel comfortable in Azure and would like to grow within a diverese organisation with a lot of flexibility? Keep reading! Indiska 1901 is now searching for their new integration developer.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As an integration developer, you will work together with other members in the IT-team to develop solutions for Indiska. You will work close with business teams to understand requirements and build integrations solutions to support the same. You will act as integration lead and work with different stakeholders. You will also partly support the organisation with IT-related troubleshooting.
You are offered
• A flexible role where you can work hybride.
• A role with a lot of variation, where no day will be the same as the day before.
• An including and diverese work enviroment.
As a consultant through Academic Work we offer you great opportunities to grow professionally, build your network and create valuable contacts for the furutre. Read more about our consultant offerhere!
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
You will define and build integrations that support new features for Indiska business.
• Responsible to plan, develop, build, test, deploy and maintain the solutions build in Azure.
• Design and manage the infrastructure, and configuration management strategy.
• Strive for continuous improvement and build continuous integration, continuous development, and constant deployment pipeline (CI/CD Pipeline).
• Documentation and reporting to stakeholders.
• Stay on top of industry trends and best practices whilst recognizing opportunities for automation.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
We are looking for you who:
• Have worked with integration in a DevOps enviroment and with azure for atleast 1 year, more than a year is strongly meritorious.
• Understands how integrations are built and how they should work in the context of application landscape and business processes.
• Worked with integrations from the development to deployment lifecycle.
• Understand requirements Analysis and Solution Architecture Design as well as architecture patterns and principles.
• Have a good understanding of APIs - REST and SOAP.
• Have a valid swedish work permit.
• Can communicate in english fluently.
Other information
• Start: Immeadiate or according to agreement.
• Extent: Full time.
• Placement: Stockholm.
The process of recruitment is handled by Academic Work and the customers wish is that all questions regarding the recrutimentporcess is handled by Academic Work as well. We work with ongoing selection, which means that the advert might be closed before the job is filled if we have proceeded to the selection- and interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Why join Indiska 1901?
Indiska 1901 is a new company that is building on the long and rich legacy of Indiska. Indiska was recently purchased by a new owner.
Indiska's products are sold in 44 stores in Sweden and Finland, on the international website Indiska.com and through several external platforms of which Zalando is the largest. Indiska offers fashion, interior, and accessories in a modern Scandinavian design with influences from across the world - a wide assortment of everything from comfortable basics, exclusive furniture, and colorful fashion pieces. Indiska strives for sustainability on all levels, and to offer our customers products that are easy to use and love, at an affordable price. Ersättning
