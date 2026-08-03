Integration developer
Stena Line Scandinavia AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-08-03
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Are you passionate about connecting systems, streamlining data flows, and building integration solutions that drive business value?
The Integration Developer will work closely with architects, analysts, and business stakeholders to develop robust and secure integrations that align with business needs and technology standards.
Some of your key responsibilities:
Develop, test, deploy, and maintain integrations across cloud and vessel environments
Design and support Azure Logic Apps, Service Bus, API Management, and API-based solutions
Collaborate with Product Owners, architects, developers, and business analysts to deliver effective integration solutions
Translate business and regulatory requirements into technical solutions that support compliance and operational needs
Connect internal business systems with external partners, authorities, and institutions within the maritime industry
Design and operate event-driven integration flows using event brokers (e.g. Azure Event Hubs, Service Bus, or Kafka/Confluent) and patterns such as event sourcing, CQRS, and the outbox pattern
Monitor, troubleshoot, and enhance existing integrations to ensure stability, performance, and reliability
Contribute to automation and digitalization initiatives while maintaining clear technical documentation and supporting DevOps practices
What you will experience
As a Stena Line employee in Sweden, we offer you an additional benefits package consisting of travel discounts, health allowance, well-being activities, access to a benefits portal, and much more.
Based in our Gotheburg office, this role follows an office-first approach, allowing you to work closely with a collaborative team of experienced integration developers.
Who are you?
At Stena Line, your personal qualities matter just as much as your skills and expertise. Regardless of the role, being welcoming, caring, and reliable guides you in your everyday work and the challenges you face.
We believe you are a collaborative, solution-oriented, and proactive person who enjoys working across both technology and business. Since the role involves coordinating with multiple stakeholders and ensuring business-critical integrations run smoothly, strong communication skills and the ability to build relationships are key. You are also structured and detail-oriented, understanding the importance of quality, compliance, and documentation in a highly regulated environment.
Qualifications:
Relevant academic degree or comparable work experience within the field
Proven experience designing, implementing, maintaining, and supporting integrations between cloud-based and vessel-based applications
Strong experience in enterprise integration, including APIs, middleware, messaging platforms, and Azure Integration Services (Logic Apps, Service Bus, API Management).
Good knowledge of REST, SOAP, GraphQL, and API security standards (OAuth, JWT, API Gateways)
Solid understanding of cloud integration platforms and services
Experience working with data transformation and processing technologies, including JSON, XML, XSLT, and SQL
Familiarity with DevOps practices and tools, including CI/CD pipelines, Git, Docker, Kubernetes (OpenShift – our managed Kubernetes environment), and automation frameworks
Proficiency in programming languages such as Python, C#, and JavaScript
Good understanding of integration security best practices, including encryption, authentication, authorization, and secure data exchange
Knowledge of regulatory and compliance requirements related to integration and data handling, including GDPR and the NIS2 Directive
Highly meritorious qualifications
Experience within freight, logistics, and supply chain integration environments; experience from the maritime industry and understanding of relevant regulations is highly valued
Event-driven architecture in production, including event brokers (Azure Event Hubs, Service Bus, or Kafka/Confluent) and patterns such as event sourcing, CQRS, the outbox pattern, and independent consumers
Event and API contract governance, including schema registries, AsyncAPI/CloudEvents, and versioning of event contracts across teams
Data platform foundations for analytics, such as lakehouse patterns (Delta/Iceberg), medallion architectures, or semantic layers (e.g. Dremio)
MLOps enablement, supporting data scientists with tools such as Azure ML, including model deployment, feature pipelines, and monitoring model inputs in production
A platform engineering mindset, building self-service capabilities (IaC modules, golden paths, CI/CD templates) that let product teams ship independently
Fluency in both English and Swedish is highly valued
Interested?
This is a full-time, permanent position based in Gothenburg within our Fleet Operations Digital department. To apply, please register your profile and send in your application in English as soon as possible but no later than 16 August, 2026. We are having an ongoing selection, so do not wait with your application. To ensure the secure and structured processing of your personal data, we only accept applications submitted through our online recruitment system.
We have collective bargaining agreements with Unionen, among others, who you can contact for more information. Please note that we kindly decline any offers from recruitment or staffing agencies regarding this recruitment. We may conduct background checks as part of our efforts to ensure the quality of our recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are welcome to contact Tommy Linnarskär, Digital Engineering Manager at tommy.linnarskär@stenaline.com
or about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact Hedwig Blixt, Talent Acquisition Partner, hedwig.blixt@stenaline.com
.
About Stena Line
As a leader in sustainable shipping, Stena Line has Europe's most comprehensive route network focusing on transportation of both passengers and freight. We have over 8,750 employees in our Stena Line family across Scandinavia, around the UK and the Baltics, making a contribution to our company.
Working at Stena Line means having a safe and stable workplace and a great work-life balance. We are committed to maintaining and developing a sustainable working environment, free from harassment, that gives equal opportunities to everyone. We embrace equality, diversity and inclusion – and welcome all applicants. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stena Line Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 556231-7825)
413 27 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Stena Line Jobbnummer
10018336