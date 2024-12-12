Instrumentation engineer
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us
Stegra, formerly know as H2 Green Steel, is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Instrumentation Engineer - DRI plant
As an instrumentation engineer you are responsible for providing technical support in your area of instrumentation maintenance. Your role is crucial in delivering cost-effective and proactive maintenance and engineering services, which in turn will maximize the plant's availability and performance.
You will be part of our upcoming Boden plant, that is nearing completion with its impressive 145-meter direct reduction tower. We are leading the charge in transforming iron ore into sponge iron for our steel products and offering hot briquetted iron for greener, sustainable production. Be part of this pioneering movement as we work to create a market for green steel innovations.
Responsibilities
Identify and propose maintenance improvements: Evaluate plant, equipment, and process requirements, design technical maintenance improvements, and propose them to management for approval and implementation.
Develop and optimize operating standards: Prepare and implement operating standards for new equipment and production systems to ensure optimal performance.
Plan and supervise preventative maintenance: Coordinate and oversee preventative maintenance activities to ensure high operational standards and minimize production downtime.
Create long-term maintenance plans: Develop long-term maintenance strategies for the plant, submit them for management approval, and optimize equipment availability for future production needs.
Manage breakdown and complex maintenance: Supervise and carry out breakdown maintenance on critical systems, ensuring minimal downtime for critical equipment and systems like DCS/PLC.
Provide technical support and budget management: Offer specialist advice on non-routine maintenance issues, prepare reports for senior management, manage budgets and control instrumentation-related spares.
Qualifications and Experience
Extensive experience of working as an instrumentation engineer in a gas-based DRI plant.
Bachelor of Instrumentation Engineering or equivalent.
Experience in projects, startups or commissioning, along with expertise in ISO 9001/14001/45001 systems.
Competence and skills
We are looking for a highly skilled and motivated individual to join our team. The ideal candidate will possess strong technical expertise along with excellent communication, problem-solving and analytical abilities. You are:
An expert in instrumentation engineering with knowledge in instrumentation systems, Siemens PCS7 system and other PLC systems (in both hardware and software configuration).
Knowledgeable of various communication protocols and an understanding of weigh feeder and scales.
Knowledgeable of PTW and LOTOTO together with the ability to review and provide improvement ideas on engineering deliverables (e.g. P&ID, PFD, SLD).
Able to communicate, both orally and written, in English.
Proactive and maintain a high level of organization.
Flexible to new ideas and approaches, maintain an encouraging attitude toward colleagues and team members.
Collaborative with cross-functional teams, while staying focused on achieving tangible results.
Able to motivate a multilingual and diverse team of professionals.
Location: Boden, Sweden.
We are looking for people available to start in March 2025. We are open for non-Swedish candidates that are able to relocate before or around March 2025. Så ansöker du
