Instrumentation Design Engineer
2025-10-23
We are now looking for Nynas' next Instrument Engineer! In this position you get the opportunity to become a key person in Engineering projects at a large industry. We look forward to your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As an Instrumentation Design Engineer, you will play a crucial role in the team, managing multiple instrumentation projects from design to handover. You will work both independently on smaller projects and collaboratively within a small, dedicated team on larger initiatives, focusing on critical safety and control systems in heavy process industries.
You are offered
• A significant and important job within heavy industry.
• A dynamic work environment that values your expertise and development.
• A consulting assignment through us at Academic Work, initially for 6 months but with good chances of extension. As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer great opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network, and create valuable contacts for the future.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
This role involves leading and executing various instrumentation projects, encompassing design, procurement, safety system implementation, and project management within demanding industrial environments.
The role involves being responsible for instrument engineering projects throughout the entire lifecycle, from design and procurement to commissioning and handover, with a special focus on safety and quality in the industrial environment.
• Leading and participating in Engineersing projects within Instrumentation
• Design process control and safety systems with functions that meet technical standards and legal requirements
• Working with SIL verifications
• Manage installations in ATEX environments
• Cost estimation and other project management tasks
• Create datasheets for field instruments
• Reviewing and approving design deliverables
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A Bachelor/Master of Science in Instrumentation Engineering or equivalent field
• Minimum 5 years of experience from a similar role in heavy process industry (e.g., Nuclear Power, Pharmaceutical Industry, Steel/Metal, or Oil & Gas operations)
• Good knowledge of Functional Safety, SIL Verification and ATEX Environments
• Advanced knowledge in Safety System Integration
• Very good knowledge of English, both spoken and written since this is the working language
• Good knowledge in project management, cost estimation, documentation, handover, and commissioning
• Good knowledge in AutoCAD and Microsoft Excel
It is meritorious if you have
• Good knowledge of Swedish
• Basic knowledge of Smart Plant Instrumentation (SPI)
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Goal oriented
• Orderly
• Responsible
• Communcative
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Nynas AB is a different kind of oil company. Working together with their customers, they tap into the full potential of oil to help create valuable applications for end-users and society. Wherever you look, you will see products and services made - or made possible by - using Nynas' naphthenic oils and bitumen. They have made it their business to unlock oil's potential and provide value to our customers around the world. Ersättning
