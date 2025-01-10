Innovation Strategy Manager
Join us at Scania's Innovation Office
Are you ready to drive the shift towards sustainable transport systems? Do you have the vision to navigate cutting-edge technologies and the skills to turn ideas into impactful strategies? If you're passionate about innovation, thrive in dynamic environments, and excel at building meaningful connections, we want to hear from you.
Your role
As Innovation Strategy Manager, you'll be a driving force in Scania's journey to revolutionize the transport ecosystem. Working with your colleagues at the forefront of innovation, you'll bridge technology and business, ensuring that our bold ideas are not only visionary but also viable.
* Shape the future: Identify emerging trends, evaluate groundbreaking technologies like software-defined vehicles and IoT, and ensure they align with Scania's strategic goals.
* Lead change: Guide innovation initiatives through processes, portfolio management, and business modeling to deliver tangible value. Be an active part of developing and implementing best practices and ways of working.
* Collaborate across boundaries: Leverage your internal network and work seamlessly with cross-functional teams, academia, and external partners.
* Inspire action: Drive engagement across stakeholders with compelling storytelling and persuasive leadership.
Your profile
To succeed in this role, you'll need deep knowledge and broad experience in innovation management, preferably R&D and software-related areas. Experience with a customer-centric approach when developing new solutions and comfortable in applying innovation methods such as Design Thinking and Lean Startup.
In addition to this, you have:
* Business acumen: Strong skills in business modeling and an ability to assess the commercial potential of technical innovations.
* Leadership experience: Proven ability to lead teams and initiatives, with a track record in change management and process improvement.
* Personal strengths: A proactive mindset, excellent communication skills, cultural awareness, a collaborative spirit, and a team player.
* Education: Probably a relevant academic degree or similar experience. Fluent in both written and spoken English. Swedish is a merit.
Bonus point if you have experience in starting your own business.
Our team & what to expect
At Scania's Innovation Office, you'll find more than just a job - you'll find a purpose. We are responsible for our intrapreneur program "Innovation Factory", Venture collaborations, as well as probing and testing new disruptive innovations together with partners.
Here's what you can expect:
* Impactful work: Engage in projects that shape the future of transport and make a difference on a global scale.
* Opportunities to grow: Develop your skills and expertise in a role with room to evolve, particularly as we expand and Scania (together with MAN, International, and VW Truck&Bus) are a part of the global TRATON Group.
* A dynamic environment: Be part of a diverse, collaborative team where your ideas matter, and your voice will be heard.
* Flexibility and freedom: Help define your role and shape the direction of our work as we navigate the exciting changes ahead.
We offer
We offer a healthy and inspiring workplace, with respect for the individual, where you have great opportunities to shape your work and your future career.
We believe in modern leadership thinking and an agile way of working, and we think you will fit perfectly into that mindset. We like to collaborate in the office and where our customers are, and always strive for a good work-life balance.
As an employee at Scania, we offer other benefits, such as leasing cars on favorable terms, performance bonus, occupational pensions, flexible working hours, lunch at reduced prices, and much more, in addition to career and development opportunities. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Application
If you are interested and feel that you have a fair share of what is mentioned above, please apply!
Selections and interviews will take place on an ongoing basis throughout the application period. Please apply no later than 2025-02-03.
Your application should include a CV and degree certificate. Instead of a cover letter, please answer the questions stated when you submit your application. A background check might be conducted for this position.
For more information, please contact Hiring Manager Örjan Rasmusson at +46-8-553 805 22.
