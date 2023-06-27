Initiative Portfolio Analyst
2023-06-27
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for a Initiative Portfolio Analyst to join our Improvement team at Ingka Centres. As the Initiative Portfolio Analyst, you will play a vital role in ensuring that the initiatives within the Operate to Win (OtW) portfolio are initiated, executed, and delivered in full alignment with our agreed framework.
We have just embarked on an exciting journey that will take us to revolutionize the traditional idea of shopping center and transform it into that of Meeting place. Our Meeting places offer many reasons to visit - always anchored by IKEA and together with many inspiring partners, they attract lots of people, every day. Ingka Centres' goal is to build places where people can come together, connect, and create meaningful experiences.
We're looking for someone with expertise in portfolio management, business analysis, and project management for taking a crucial role in supporting the achievement of our strategic goals. By leveraging your expertise, we can continuously enhance the effectiveness and success of our initiatives, ensuring they contribute to the growth and improvement of our business. You have great leadership capabilities and always act as a role model by strongly believing and acting according to the IKEA values in everything you do.
To be suitable for this role, you should also have knowledge of:
• Driving Change: Championing new methods and processes for performance improvement.
• Portfolio Management: Making investment decisions, asset allocation, and risk assessment.
• Business Analysis: Analyzing business needs and the impact of strategy execution.
• Project Management: Initiating, planning, executing, controlling, and closing projects.
• Stakeholder Involvement: Identifying and engaging relevant stakeholders.
• Budget Management: Planning, organizing, and managing costs and expenditures.
• Agile Processes and Delivery Methods: Familiarity with flexible and collaborative working processes.
• Investment: Formulating investment proposals and recommendations.
• Change initiatives: Leading or supporting change initiatives
• English, both written and spoken
A DAY IN YOUR LIFE WITH US
As an Initiative Portfolio Analyst, you provide expert advice on activities and decisions that have the potential to impact the performance of the OtW initiatives. Your insights are instrumental in maintaining a clear view of the overall Roadmap progress and conducting thorough follow-up on benefit realization.
At Ingka Centres, we emphasize the importance of collaboration and teamwork. You will work closely with stakeholders across various teams, fostering strong relationships to effectively drive progress and deliver results.
What you'll do every day:
• Take ownership and proactively ensure that projects are executed in line with the project delivery framework
• Act as an ambassador for the Operate to Win portfolio, demonstrating cost consciousness and empowering both people and the business to seize opportunities.
• Coordinate change and communication related to the Operate to Win portfolio, supporting projects in engaging coworkers and ensuring their commitment.
• Analyze and identify improvements to the portfolio balance based on priorities and resource constraints.
• Provide proactive support and facilitation in project initiation, preparing for approval by the Centres Management team.
• Monitor the progress and development of initiatives, ensuring desired outcomes are achieved.
• Follow up on business case realization, challenging and advising on improvements to deliver value.
• Conduct analysis and reporting on portfolio progress and performance.
• Assess the need for additional initiatives or acceleration to reach the Operate to Win goals.
• Lead projects from the Operate to Win Portfolio when portfolio workload allows.
• Communicate portfolio progress to stakeholders effectively.
In this role you will be based in Malmö, and you will report to Eltjo Edzes, Business Operation Transformation Manager (who is based in Leiden, the Netherlands).
TOGETHER AS A TEAM
Together with IKEA Retail and Ingka Investments, Ingka Centres is part of Ingka Group.
Ingka Centres provides local communities with Meeting places that offer many reasons to visit - always anchored by IKEA and together with many inspiring partners.
Read more about us here: https://www.ingkacentres.com/en
As a long-term partner of IKEA, we share our vision, our culture, and our values, while what makes our businesses different is the way we fulfil our vision.
QUESTIONS AND SUPPORT? LET'S CONNECT!
Perhaps there is something you 're wondering about?
For job specific questions and questions about the recruitment process, please contact Hektor at hektor.thomke@ingka.com
.
We encourage you to apply as soon as possible, though no later than 2023-07-10.
