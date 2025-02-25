Infrastructure security
2025-02-25
Infrastructure Security
We are looking for a consultant to join our team responsible for implementing the ServiceNow platform as a SaaS service, with a particular focus on security-related matters. In this role, you will work with PKI, encryption technologies, EntraID (formerly Azure AD), Azure KeyVault, and other key vault solutions.
Key Competencies:
• Security and Identity: Strong background in security practices, with hands-on experience in PKI, encryption, and identity management systems like EntraID.
• Key Vault Solutions: Proven experience with Azure KeyVault and similar solutions, ensuring secure management of cryptographic keys and secrets.
• CI/CD Expertise: Several years of experience using Azure Pipelines to manage code and CI/CD processes, including migrating code between different ServiceNow instances.
• Real-Time Data Handling: Experience in building custom certificate-based Kafka consumers. Additional experience in developing consumers for ServiceNow's Log Export Services is a significant plus, demonstrating your ability to securely and efficiently handle real-time data streams.
• Programming Skills: While the core focus is on infrastructure security, programming experience in JavaScript, Java, and .NET is beneficial. It is especially advantageous if you have developed JavaScript solutions on the ServiceNow platform.
• Knowledge Sharing: You actively contribute to a learning organization by sharing your knowledge and fostering a robust development culture.
This role is ideal for someone who combines strong technical expertise in security and key management with practical experience in CI/CD and real-time data processing, all within a dynamic and collaborative environment.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
