Infrastructure Lead
2025-01-17
Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) is a critical part of our platform strategy. As a leader of the SRE team, you will focus on guiding your team in providing technical expertise and support to our engineering teams to enable them to deliver high-quality software solutions efficiently.
Your team will be responsible for providing continuous support to other departments, overcoming major technical hurdles, improving performance , implementing system monitoring and building highly available software.
YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:
Providing support and leadership for our SRE team to solve operational challenges.
Managing the assignment of tasks for the team according to priorities and capacity.
Having a positive attitude and the ability to understand the critical urgency of topics and strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Ensuring non-functional requirements for all applications and tools are met and clearly communicated.
Providing counsel to our internal software engineering team and proactively suggesting improvements on how to operate our microservice-based solution.
Provide informal feedback on an ongoing basis and formal feedback in the annual performance evaluation process to identify and develop talent.
Coaching Payments Product team members in achieving goals and developing necessary skills.
Organise team trainings and initiatives.
Identify team goals and evaluate team progress.
OUR SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE WILL HAVE THE FOLLOWING:
ESSENTIAL SKILLS
Minimum 5 years of software engineering or devops experience.
Minimum 2 years of experience as a team lead or manager.
Practical experience in using common cloud APIs.
Strong knowledge of Linux and shell scripting, as well as higher level protocols and patterns like HTTP/3, REST, JSON and gRPC.
Expertise in systems integration and distributed large scale microservice deployments.
Experience in operating and monitoring container workloads and similar technologies.
Strong code reading and understanding skills with at least one high level programming language
NICE TO HAVES
Experience from the iGaming industry is meriting
WHO WE ARE
At the core of LeoVegas Group is Team Leo. Our culture is our foundation and is what enables us to innovate, build, and lead as we trailblaze our way through the igaming industry. We're a team of over 1800 innovators, initiators, and groundbreakers working in a fast-paced and agile environment across 16 offices worldwide.
BENEFITS
Hybrid work policy.
4 weeks of Workation (T&C apply).
30 annual vacation days.
Occupational Pension.
5,000 SEK wellness contribution annually.
Parental Leave Top-Up.
Possibility to enroll in a private health care insurance for both you and your partner.
1,500 SEK equipment allowance.
Benify - benefits portal with many offers and discounts.
We offer a relocation package with accommodation and flights.
As our company working language is English, we'd like to see your CV in English, please
