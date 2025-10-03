Infrastructure Engineer
2025-10-03
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity
Join our dynamic team at Ericsson Fintech, where you'll help shape and operate one of the world's largest Fintech products. We're dedicated to using technology for societal good, empowering hundreds of millions daily.
Our systems are used by hundreds of millions every day for services such as peer-to-peer transfers, payments, disbursements, loans, savings etc. The Ericsson Fintech Platform brings financial freedom and improves the lives of all those users.
Visit this link for more information about Ericsson Wallet Platform https://www.ericsson.com/en/mobile-financial-services
What You Will Do
We are seeking an experienced Infrastructure Engineer with strong expertise in Kubernetes platforms and supporting technologies. The role focuses on testing, operating and validating infrastructure performance in customer-like environments. The engineer will identify potential bottlenecks across the platform stack - including Kubernetes, networking, storage, and traffic management - and provide actionable insights to improve stability, scalability, and performance.
Key responsibilities
• Configure, and operate Kubernetes clusters with a focus on performance, scalability, and reliability
• Implement and manage advanced networking solutions (e.g., Cilium) to ensure secure and high-performance connectivity
• Integrate and optimize CSI for persistent storage in Kubernetes workloads
• Configure and test F5 load balancing and traffic management solutions in high-traffic environments
• Conduct performance and stress testing of infrastructure and applications to identify bottlenecks across compute, storage, and network layers
• Analyze performance results, create detailed reports, and recommend optimization strategies
• Collaborate with application, operations, and security teams to validate infrastructure under realistic customer conditions
• Support hardware infrastructure (servers, switches, storage) as needed for testbed environments
• Contribute to automation, observability, and tooling for continuous performance validation
The Skills You Will Bring
• Strong experience with Kubernetes platforms (deployment, operations, and troubleshooting)
• Hands-on knowledge of Cilium or similar CNI solutions for advanced networking
• Experience with CSI drivers, ideally HPE CSI, for containerized storage management
• Solid understanding of F5 load balancers and traffic management in enterprise environments
• Background in infrastructure performance testing, benchmarking, and tuning
• Familiarity with Linux systems, containers, and CI/CD tooling
• Knowledge of physical infrastructure components (servers, networking hardware, storage systems)
• Strong problem-solving skills, with the ability to investigate complex performance issues across multiple layers
Nice to have:
• Experience with observability stacks (Prometheus, Grafana, Loki, etc.)
• Familiarity with hybrid infrastructure environments (on-prem and cloud)
• Exposure to security aspects of Kubernetes and networking
Ericsson AB
