Infrastructure Developer Linux
2022-12-08
Essity IT Infrastructure Services which is part of the organization Global Operational Services has a vacancy within the Unix team as Infrastructure Developer with a focus on Linux. If you are ready to step into an international arena and help us becoming better in our IT services, then keep on reading!
About the Role
This role supports the overall Unix and Linux environment of the company which includes a number of critical services such as SAP, manufacturing and warehousing systems as well as modern analytics and cloud-based applications. You'll be working with highly skilled colleagues in supporting existing infrastructure but also to develop and create new solutions as required. Our technical platforms are constantly evolving so there is opportunity to learn a lot of new things and to be able to influence the design and technical solutions for this environment. You'll also work with the other international teams within IT Infrastructure Services with the opportunity to make a difference in the organization.
What You Will Do
Use your experience and skills to do hands on installations and configurations in the Linux environment
Develop new technical platforms as requested from internal stakeholders or based on decisions made within the team
Be part of 3rd line support for our solutions including troubleshooting and problem solving, as well as participation in a rotating on-call group
Read logical designs and turn them into practical setups
Provide knowledge to projects, solution owners and application developers
Share ideas for improvements and provide insights to other colleagues
Who You Are
You're a person who always strives to learn new things and develop your skills and competencies. You like to challenge established ways of working with the aim to improve the delivery and create more value for our customers. You are a strong team player with the ability to work independently.
We aim to find someone who shares our believes and behaviors. This means we appreciate the right attitude, mind-set as well as ability to collaborate in an international environment within cross-functional teams. These attributes are considered as key success factors for this position. Therefore, we also believe the right candidate has strong interpersonal skills and a great service mindset with a positive attitude. Furthermore, the candidates should have excellent communication skills and help build an open environment. Attention to details, follow through, and ability to prioritize quickly are also key words.
Required Education and Experience
Skilled in Linux system administration, preferably in enterprise distributions such as SUSE SLES and Red Hat RHEL
Some years of experience in IT infrastructure or equivalent studies in this area. However, for this position we like to encourage and welcome all applicants no matter length of previous experiences
Meriting Skills
Automation and deployment tools such as HashiCorp Terraform, Salt Stack and Ansible
IBM POWER servers and related technologies
Virtualization platforms (IBM PowerVM and VMware etc.)
Cloud hosting platforms such as Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWS
Agile methodologies like Kanban or similar
Experience from working in large, global organizations
Additional Information
Please send us your application in English through our website at your earliest convenience, but not later than the deadline.
We have 1 permanent position to fill with primary location at our Gothenburg office.
Essity kindly but firmly declines direct contact with recruiting and staffing agencies, as well as job advertising sellers.
What We Can Offer You
Essity is the number one employer in Sweden in the Randstad Award 2019, and this is truly a great opportunity to join us as an award-winning employer and really be part of shaping our current and future global success.
At Essity, we believe every career is as unique as the individual and empower employees to reach their full potential in a winning culture motivated by a powerful purpose.
