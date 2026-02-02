Infotainment Test Engineer
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-02-02
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Lilla Edet
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an Infotainment Test Engineer for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start is in March 2026, 6 months limited contract to begin with, Possibility of extension after that.
Description The role is for an experienced and hands-on Infotainment Test Engineer responsible for verification of in-vehicle infotainment systems with a strong focus on functional testing of customer-facing features. The engineer will work closely with infotainment function developers, system engineers, UX/design teams, and other verification functions to contribute to high-quality infotainment solutions delivered to European vehicles from leading automotive brands. The role primarily operates at system and vehicle level within the infotainment verification and validation process.
Assignment Responsibilities:
• Contribute to the implementation of agreed verification strategies, plans, and test activities for infotainment systems
• Perform functional and system-level testing of infotainment features
• Design, develop, and maintain test cases
• Execute tests both in bench environments and vehicles
• Perform reviews of test basis, requirements, and test cases
• Track, analyze, and report test results, deviations, defects, and verification risks to test leader and project stakeholders
• Participate in test expeditions, including vehicle-based validation in different markets and environments
• Contribute to a culture of continuous improvement, including improvements in test methods, tools, automation, and efficiency
Verification Scope Covers Key Infotainment Domains:
• Navigation
• Connectivity & Telematics
• Radio / DAB
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Voice Assistant
• UX/UI
• Digital key
• Mobile APP
• APP Store / Apps
Required Qualifications and Skills:
• B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, or similar technical education
• At least 5 years of experience within automotive and/or infotainment testing
• Strong test analysis and problem-solving skills
• Experience with test case design techniques and structured verification approaches
• Valid Swedish B driving license
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is in March 2026, 6 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7157507-1820226". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9718823