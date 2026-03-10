Infotainment Test Engineer
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-03-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Lilla Edet
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an Infotainment Test Engineer for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start ASAP, 8 months limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Description of the assignment
• Contribute to the implementation of agreed verification strategies, plans, and test activities for infotainment systems
• Perform functional and system-level testing of infotainment features
• Design, develop, and maintain test cases
• Execute tests both in bench environments and vehicles
• Perform reviews of test basis, requirements, and test cases
• Track, analyze, and report test results, deviations, defects, and verification risks to test leader and project stakeholders
• Participate in test expeditions, including vehicle-based validation in different markets and environments
• Contribute to a culture of continuous improvement, including improvements in test methods, tools, automation, and efficiency
The verification scope is primarily at functional level, covering key infotainment domains such as:
• Navigation
• Connectivity & Telematics
• Radio / DAB
• Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
• Voice Assistant
• UX/UI
• Digital key
• Mobile APP
• APP Store / Apps
Qualifications and skills required for the role:
• B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, or similar technical education
• At least 5 years of experience within automotive and/or infotainment testing
• Strong test analysis and problem-solving skills
• Experience with test case design techniques and structured verification approaches
• High communication skills and ability to collaborate effectively in cross-functional teams
• Valid driving license B
Personal attributes:
• Self-driven and structured, with the ability to take ownership of verification tasks
• Comfortable working in a dynamic development environment
• Proactive in identifying risks, gaps, and improvement areas
• Transparent and clear in reporting status, progress, and issues
• Strong collaboration mindset with both internal teams and external stakeholders
The assignment includes travel: Yes
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is ASAP , 8 months limited contract to begin with, with possibility of extension after that. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7363282-1885076". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9789103