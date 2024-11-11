Information & Cybersecurity Officer
Höganäs AB / Datajobb / Höganäs Visa alla datajobb i Höganäs
2024-11-11
, Bräcke
, Helsingborg
, Ängelholm
, Bjuv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Höganäs AB i Höganäs
, Helsingborg
, Halmstad
eller i hela Sverige
Join Höganäs AB as Information & Cybersecurity Officer! Shape our global IT security landscape with impactful projects!
About the position
At Höganäs AB, we are committed to high information security standards. As our Information & Cybersecurity Officer, you will play a critical role in developing and maintaining security initiatives across our global operations. Reporting to the Group IT Manager, you will ensure compliance with the CIA model and Group requirements, gaining insights into global best practices and local implementations. This is a unique opportunity to deepen your expertise within a multinational corporation and drive security advancements in an inclusive and supportive work environment!
We offer you:
• A chance to lead impactful global security projects within a committed team
• Wellness benefits; including access to an on-site gym, subsidized lunches, and a wellness allowance
• Attractive work-life balance, including reduced working hours
• The unique opportunity to work in the scenic surroundings of Kullaberg, with proximity to the sea and nature.
As Information & Cybersecurity Officer, you report to Group IT manager and are a key member of the security team. In the role, you are also involved in program management for the ongoing implementation of Höganäs AB cyber security framework in terms of IT- environments.
This includes to:
• Lead and manage security-related projects across our global operations
• Develop user-friendly Information Security guidelines and manage training programs
• Coordinate with internal and external stakeholders on security processes
• Handle supplier relationships, including procurement of security products
• Conduct security assessments and internal audits, ensuring compliance with standards like ISO27000 and CIS.
You will be part of the Group IT team and work closely with our Security analyst as well as our IT-support and infrastructure specialists, where we work in close collaboration with both local and global units. Our work environment values team spirit, offering a friendly atmosphere with daily check-ins, regular social activities, and a culture of open communication.
The position is located in Höganäs in Sweden, with possibility to work remotely two days a week.
Your profile
To be successful in the role, we expect you to have deep knowledge in information security, ideally within multinational organizations, with a proven ability to independently manage security projects.
You have deep understanding of IT and Information Security, with experience in balancing security controls with business needs.
You have experience with security frameworks such as ISO27000, NIS2 and CIS Critical Security Controls as well as auditing experience.
As a person, you are a proactive communicator with a pragmatic approach, able to translate operational needs into security solutions.
You are confident in communicating in Swedish and English both verbally and in writing.
Benefits
With proximity to the wonderful surroundings of the Kullahalvön, Höganäs offers you stimulating and developing work tasks as well as good conditions for holidays, pensions, insurance, and skills development. We encourage our employees to live a healthy life and offer all employees a wellness allowance as well as free access to a gym and fitness room. We believe that a good work-life balance is important and therefore offer flexible working methods. As an employee, you also receive reduced working hours, subsidised lunch, and profit sharing.
Working at Höganäs
We aim to offer a great and meaningful place to work where you can fulfil your potential and ambitions. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity. We have a clear management philosophy, and just like us you believe that through collaboration and openness we develop as individuals and as a company. We see all employees, regardless of position, as leaders when we approach the challenges that the world - and we - face. Höganäs ambition is to lead the transformation to better meet the needs of tomorrow and become the preferred supplier of sustainable metal powder on a global scale - join us in our journey of sustainable change and towards net-zero climate emissions.
More about Höganäs
Founded in 1797, Höganäs is the world leader in the market for powders, with a yearly capacity of 500,000 tonnes. Our vision is to drive positive change through material innovation, with the ambition of becoming the globally preferred partner for sustainable powder materials. At Höganäs, our strength lies in our diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences, and we are committed to gender diversity. We collaborate with customers to innovate solutions for automotive components, electric motors, brazing, surface coating, welding, and additive manufacturing. Operating 15 production centers worldwide and employing 2,300 people, Höganäs' turnover for 2023 was EUR1.07 billion. Höganäs is owned by Lindéngruppen and Wallenberg-owned FAM.
Interested?
We have an ongoing selection and review of applications while the ad is published. The deadline for applications is December 8.
In this recruitment process we use the services of ADA Digital. Linda Segerman will be responsible for the process. All questions are there for directed to: linda.segerman@adadigital.se Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Höganäs AB
(org.nr 556005-0121), http://hoganas.com/ Arbetsplats
Höganäs Kontakt
Talent Business Partner, ADA Digital
Linda Segerman linda.segerman@adadigital.se Jobbnummer
9005652