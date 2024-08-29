Information Architect
2024-08-29
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
We work with Information Management enabling the future where Digital Trust, Digital Threads, Data Driven, Privacy, Information Security are some of our guiding visions. Our group supports TRATON Group R&D (Research & Development) from an Information Management perspective with enabling information, security support or digital solutions based on the latest technologies in a very complex and continuously moving area of data. The need is continuously increasing and requiring correct and safe data. We are therefore searching for a new colleague to strengthen our teams.
Your assignment:
We are seeking a talented Information Architect who will lead our Information Architecture team. In this multifaceted role, you will play a crucial role securing methodology for information modelling related to product data management to ensure interoperability between organizations and systems. Additionally, you will lead a team of data engineers and developers to deliver high-quality solutions that meet user needs and business objectives.
Your responsibilities:
Develop information architecture strategies that align with business objective and user needs.
Analyse user requirement and behaviour to create effective information structures and models including ontologies.
Collaborate with stakeholders, designers, developers, and content creators to integrate information architecture into the product/service development process.
Conduct usability testing and gather feedback to iterate and improve information architecture solutions.
Stay updated on industry trends and best practices in information architecture and user experience design.
Serve as the Product Owner, responsible for defining and prioritizing product backlog items, refining requirements, and ensuring the team delivers value with each sprint.
Lead a cross-functional team of information architects, developers, and content creators, providing guidance, support, and mentorship to achieve product goals.
Secure cooperation with Knowledge Graph Centre of Excellence
Participate in and drive governance meetings for Information Architecture
Your profile
You have a Bachelor's degree in information science, Human-Computer Interaction, Computer Science, or a related field, and a Master's degree or higher would be even better. You've gained valuable experience as an Information Architect or in a similar role in a dynamic environment. Your expertise includes a deep understanding of information architecture tools and methodologies, especially those related to the Semantic Technology Stack and Knowledge Graph development. You are well-versed in user-centered design principles and methodologies, and you communicate and collaborate effectively.
You've also served as a Product Owner, with a good grasp of agile principles and practices. Your leadership skills shine through as you inspire and motivate your team towards common goals. You are skilled at juggling multiple projects at once. Your knowledge of product development processes and PDM/PLM systems is impressive, and having experience with Scania is a plus. You are fluent in both Swedish and English, and knowing German is an added bonus.
Preferred Qualifications
Deep knowledge about Semantic Web Stack, SHACL, OWL
Good ontology development methodologies
Solid understanding of the semantic fundamentals; triples, URIs, RDF, and serialisation formats like turtle and N3
Experience with modelling tools (e.g., Metaphactory, Protégé, Sparx EA)
Familiarity with web accessibility standards and guidelines.
Knowledge of SEO principles and best practices.
What we offer
We will offer you a talented team to work with, high energy and team spirit all the way. Work location Södertälje with the option of flexible working from home where main work is done where the team decides.
For more information
Please contact Viktor Kaznov, VCT Information Management Architect, +46855380271
Please contact Viktor Kaznov, VCT Information Management Architect, +46855380271
