Informatica Data Developer

We are seeking a Data Developer to join our consulting team supporting enterprise-level marketing and data-driven solutions. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in ETL development, data integration, and performance optimization, with the ability to collaborate on data architecture decisions.
This role focuses on maintaining and enhancing data pipelines for marketing systems (e.g., Pega Marketing) and ensuring data integrity and performance across multiple environments.
Qualifications
Required:
3+ years of experience in ETL development (Informatica PowerCenter, ODI or similar tools).
Strong SQL and database design skills (preferably in Teradata, Oracle or similar enterprise databases).
Proven experience in optimizing ETL performance and troubleshooting data issues.
Understanding of data modeling, data warehousing, and data integration concepts.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Preferred (optional):
Experience with Kafka or other streaming platforms. (nice to have)
Familiarity with cloud environments (AWS, Azure).
Experience with Databricks
