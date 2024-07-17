Industrialization Engineer - 460746
Alstom Transport AB / Speditörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla speditörsjobb i Västerås
2024-07-17
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alstom Transport AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, more than 80 000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Industrialization Engineer in Västerås we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your industrialization expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Magnus Backlund (Industrialization Manager in Västerås) and work alongside teammates.
Day-to-day, you'll work closely with teams across the business you'll work closely with teams across the business such as production team, engineering, quality and operator to make sure we perform our work in most effective ways and with a clear instructions. Make sure that uprunning projects runs according to serial production proceses.
We'll look to you for:
Preparation of upcoming work in terms of instructions, materials, tools, contractors, and such.
Provide up to date information on fleet status to internal and external customers.
Plan and lead maintenance validation activities.
Defining and pushing for a standard way of working.
Owning the tool calibration process.
Writing and improving manufacturing and/or maintenance work instructions, line balancing, Lean Manufacturing, Tooling design, Poke-Yoke methodology and VSM.
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
DEGREE OR PASSION IN Industralization Engineering
Experience or understanding of railway industry
Knowledge of technical experience of methods Engineering, writing and improving manufacturing and/or maintenance work instructions, line balancing, Lean Manufacturing, Tooling design, Poke-Yoke methodology and VSM.
Familiarity with ERP-systems and master data crunching (such as SAP, Maximo)
Fluent in English and Swedish
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 63 countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094)
721 73 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Alstom Transport Jobbnummer
8804906