Industrial PhD - Development of Battery Ageing Models for Battery Systems
2025-08-25
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
We are offering a fully funded Industrial PhD position in collaboration with KTH Royal Institute of Technology, focused on developing battery ageing models for Battery Management Systems (BMS). This role combines academic research with practical application in a global industrial context, contributing to the advancement of electric mobility and energy storage.
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden.
About the Position
Are you driven by innovation, electrification, and advanced software systems? We are offering an exciting Industrial PhD opportunity in collaboration with KTH Royal Institute of Technology focused on Battery Management System (BMS) software development - a critical area in the future of electric mobility and energy storage.
As an Industrial PhD candidate, you will contribute to software solutions for next-generation BMS platforms, while gaining experience in both academia and real-world industry application.
The automotive industry develops advanced embedded software for monitoring and controlling the batteries in BEV vehicles. To maximize battery performance, the software heavily relies on models. One type of model that needs more understanding is ageing models. The aim of this doctoral project is to use vehicle and test data to develop models that predict ageing of battery cells built into a battery system. An expected outcome is that the models can contribute to longer battery lifetime by serving as input for design improvements, improvements in existing algorithms, as well as an understanding of how vehicle usage influences the lifetime.
The results of the project are expected to be published in scientific journals and presented at national and international conferences as well as within TRATON.
You will be employed by TRATON, while the academic position at KTH will provide the opportunity for professional development through studies towards a PhD degree. The goal is to complete doctoral education up to an obtained doctoral degree.
The work will be done in close collaboration with KTH, Division of Decision and Control. The main supervisor will be Professor Jonas Mårtensson, KTH and co-supervisor is Björn Bökelund, TRATON. The main workplace will be at Scania in Södertälje.
Who You Are
You are a curious and driven individual with a strong academic foundation and a genuine interest in sustainable technology and energy systems. You thrive in interdisciplinary environments and enjoy solving complex challenges through data, theory, and innovation. In addition, we believe you bring:
A Master's degree (or equivalent) in Physics, Chemistry, Control Systems Engineering, or other relevant engineering education
Experience in embedded systems, control theory, and signal processing
Proficiency in programming languages such as C/C++, Python, or MATLAB/Simulink
A genuine interest in theoretical studies
Passion for energy storage, batteries, and sustainable technology
Meritorious: work experience in the automotive or battery industry
Excellent communication and collaboration skills
Fluency in English (written and spoken)
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives are valuable to us.
This Is Us
You will be part of a cross-functional team within TRATON Group R&D, working at Scania in Södertälje. The team collaborates closely with academic partners and internal experts in electrification and software development. You'll be supported by experienced supervisors from both KTH and TRATON.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry.
TRATON Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-09-04. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Madeleine Ekström, Group manager, Battery control SW development - madeleine.ekstrom@scania.com
or Björn Bökelund, Co-supervisor - Senior Engineer bjorn.bokelund@scania.com
We look forward to your application!
