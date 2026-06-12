Radiologist roles in Sweden with long term stability
Kletor Sverige AB / Läkarjobb / Malmö Visa alla läkarjobb i Malmö
2026-06-12
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kletor Sverige AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Kristianstad
, Ale
, Tranås
eller i hela Sverige
Dignus Medical specializes in recruiting doctors, specialists and nurses for the healthcare sector across Scandinavia. We help solve staffing challenges by matching the right professionals with the right employers – at the right time. This year, we proudly celebrate our 20th anniversary. Watch our anniversary film (https://vimeo.com/1114843079?share=copy)
and join us on our journey!
Are you a specialist in radiology looking for a new professional opportunity in Sweden?
Dignus Medical collaborates with hospitals and imaging departments across the country and can offer a broad range of permanent positions within diagnostic radiology.
We are currently seeking EU-certified radiologists for long-term roles in Sweden.
Our network includes both smaller regional hospitals and larger hospital settings, allowing us to match your experience and preferences with suitable workplaces.
As a radiologist, you will work with diagnostic imaging as part of a multidisciplinary clinical team.
Positions are available within general radiology, and subspecialist experience is welcome but not required.
The exact scope of work will depend on your background and the needs of the department.
What Dignus Medical Offers You:
Ongoing support from a recruiter before, during, and after your employment
Assistance with Swedish authorization and specialist recognition, if required
Help with accommodation and relocation, including support for accompanying family members
Access to a free Swedish language course with a private tutor via Teams/Skype
Qualifications:
EU-recognized specialist certification in radiology
Good communication skills in English
Willingness to learn Swedish
Interested in new opportunities in radiology?
Contact us to discuss available positions and find a role that fits your professional profile.
We look forward to receiving your application!
You can also register your CV (https://dignusmedical-en.recman.page/login)
or sign up for our newsletter (https://www.dignusmedical.no/en/sign-up-for-newsletter/)
to stay updated on future opportunities. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kletor Sverige AB
(org.nr 556903-1197), https://www.dignusmedical.no/en/
211 38 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Dignus Medical Kontakt
Konsultchef
Per Eklund per@dignusmedical.se +46732034783 Jobbnummer
9961318