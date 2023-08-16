Industrial & Electrical Engineer
We are a consulting company with a bunch of technology-interested and happy people!
We love technology, we love design and we love quality. Our diversity makes us unique and creates an inclusive and welcoming workplace where each individual is highly valued.
With us, each individual is her/himself and respects others for who they are and we believe that when a fantastic mix of people gather and share their knowledge, experiences and ideas, we can help our customers on a completely different level.
Now we want to take a step forward in the company's growth journey by hiring more.
We are looking for you who want to grow with us!
With us, you have great opportunities to take real steps in your career and the opportunity to take great responsibility.
Job Description
Our customer has an exciting assignment for an engineer specialized in industrial and electrical design, processes, quality and automation.
You will be part of the engineering team responsible for commissioning and starting up the factory's automation and production systems.
You will work closely with process, maintenance, production, and software engineering teams responsible for higher-level systems, such as MES, ERP, and PLM.
The production environment imposes very high standards for cleanliness, uptime, to achieve the established quality level, production efficiency, and traceability. A combination of proven technology and designing new innovative solutions will be required. We will collaborate with the best solution providers globally.
In general, you have long experience in the field, and have led large, innovative and challenging automation projects with very high accuracy and scale requirements. You have a deep understanding and practical experience of integrating highly varied and complex equipment in higher automation levels and developing some of the most advanced control systems in the world. You work symbiotically with the facility design and manufacturing engineering team, translating their input into sharp specifications and organizing the execution in an ecosystem of external suppliers and own developers.
The key areas of responsibility include, but are not limited to:
Develop, design, maintain, and implement the design system in the factory.
Commission new equipment.
Troubleshoot as part of the maintenance procedures.
Work together with the industrial automation systems construction team to test and verify upgrades and test applications.
Join the team that will give our operating team the tools to run the most advanced and efficient production factory in the world.
Review technical design documentation (requirements specifications, functional design, logic diagrams, test cases, and test protocols).
The work is performed on-site in Skellefteå
We are looking for you who:
Excellent English written and oral skills
Highly execution-oriented
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines
Excellent time management skills
Passionate by solving complex problems with technology in a simple yet innovative way
Structured and organized
Flexibility
Sense of quality
Grit and sense of humor
Is Driven & Passionate - because you will love tackling new projects and solving problems
Is Creative - because it is a big part of the work as a front-end developer
Is Social & Flexible - as a consultant you should be able to directly create value for the customer, and this is made easier if you have it easy for you to get into a team in a smooth way?
Other:
Start: Immediately
Working hours: Depending on assignment & customer
Location: Depending on the assignment
Form of employment: Full-time until further notice, we apply 6 months probationary employment
