Indirect Purchaser
2025-06-16
As the Indirect Buyer you will manage the entire commercial relationship for indirect categories assigned. This includes but is not limited to, Global IT, logistics, facilities, engineering equipment and MRO. The scope of the assignment will include supplier qualification, terms and conditions execution, negotiating pricing, savings achievement, stakeholder and supplier relationship management.
Negotiate agreements by analyzing supplier quotations and terms and facilitate the source selection and approval process.
Work intimately with the stakeholders to help steer the selection to preferred suppliers and utilize this leverage to obtain the most competitive pricing, identify cost saving opportunities.
Develop and maintain relationship with suppliers incl. supplier performance evaluation and leading supplier improvement activities.
Drive and manage the department's key performance indicators (KPIs), including delivering savings and executing activities to achieve strategic objectives.
Develop a strong understanding and knowledge of suppliers and their capabilities including commodity specific trends, technology, opportunities and challenges.
Interface with the Legal Department to review agreements and obtain approval or recommendation prior to execution of the agreements.
Qualifications
We are looking for people who are creative and can come up with new ideas and methods, take responsibility and initiative, and can adapt to different situations. You should be willing to share knowledge and best practices with colleagues and the organization and have strong communication skills.
To be successful in this role, we believe you should have:
Experience in procurement, preferably in indirect buying.
Strong negotiation, analytical, and decision-making skills.
Understanding of contract law, sourcing strategies, and vendor management.
Capability to effectively manage and prioritize multiple tasks simultaneously.
Be proactive and are able to work independently in a fast-paced and varied environment
Communication skills in Swedish and English, both written and spoken.
Bachelor's degree in supply chain management, business administration, or a related field.
Previous experience in a global or matrix organization is a merit.
You may need to travel both within the country and internationally, depending on the needs of the role. This could involve visiting suppliers, attending meetings, or participating in conferences and training sessions.
Are there any questions about the position, please contact the Talent Acquisition Partner, Per Lind, per.lind@magna.com
, or Recruiting Manager Pia Glas, Pia.Glas@magna.com
Welcome to submit your application and we apply continuous selection, this means that the position can be filled before last application date.
