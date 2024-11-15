Incident Responder
Are you seeking a role as an Incident Responder or Threat Hunter, engaging with esteemed clientele to detect and counteract threats? At Orange Cyberdefense, you will work together with colleagues specialized in IT and cybersecurity to build a safer digital society. As an employee of a leading company in cybersecurity in Europe, you can make a real difference by analyzing and preventing security incidents among some of Sweden's largest companies.
As part of our team, you'll tackle incidents originating from Security Operations Centers as a 2nd or 3rd-line resource. Dive into the heart of bespoke solutions for our clients, where your contributions truly make an impact.
In this role we are looking for candidates with previous hands-on experience.
Do you want meaningful work and work side by side with the industry's most competent colleagues in IT security? Welcome to us at Orange Cyberdefense!
How we work
As an Incident Responder, you will become an important part of our customers' IT security and your responsibility will be to solve incidents and prevent future threats. Working hours 08.00 - 17.00, Monday to Friday.
This means, among other things, that you will:
Perform in-depth and sophisticated analysis of alarms and events received by our customers.
Give recommendations and advise customers regarding alternative mitigations based on agreement and type of incident.
Conduct threat hunting to proactively detect threats.
Work with improvement and automation
Analyze events from different types of devices/systems
Continuously contribute to optimizing and streamlining detection methods and alarm handling.
Providing high quality reports
Who are you?
To succeed in this role, we would like to see that you are proactive, independent, and responsible. As we are constantly working towards improving and developing our delivery and work procedure, we would like to see that you are open to change and be able to come up with suggestions for what we can improve. You enjoy working with analysis and like to delve into details and problems. At Orange Cyberdefense, colleagues always stand up for each other and work as a team. We believe you are a team player who appreciates collaborating with others.
You have 3-5 years of work experience within cyber security. You have an education within IT andknowledge of Windows and Linux as well as networks and firewalls. We are happy to see that you have knowledge in various response tools, scripting, or programming. It is an advantage if you have worked with log monitoring in or another log management solution.
If you are passionate about making a difference within IT Security, you are more than welcome to join us at Orange Cyberdefense!
Our offer
As an employee at Orange Cyberdefense, you will get the opportunity to work closely with some of the experts in the field and in an innovative and friendly company where we together contribute to the continued development of the company.
With the latest technology, customers in the Nordics region and a growing company supporting you, you are given the opportunity to create and contribute to a safer society.
Working at Orange Cyberdefense will give you the chance to develop both personally and professionally. New challenges are our favorite challenges. Orange Cyberdefense has an environment with a high rate of change, quick decision-making, combined with sensitivity to our employees. We believe that by providing an atmosphere where we try to have fun at work and love what we do, we will also get the best end results.
How to join us
Join us by sending your application through our application form. The selection is ongoing, and the position can be filled before the last application date. If you have any questions, you are very welcome to contact Helena Feldt (Helena.feldt@orangecyberdefense.com
).
