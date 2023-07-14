Implementation Specialist
Voyado AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-07-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Voyado AB i Stockholm
, Norrköping
, Lund
, Åre
eller i hela Sverige
As a Voyado Implementation Specialist, you will be part of our Professional Services organization located in Stockholm, Norrköping, Åre, and Amsterdam. The team consists of approximately 25 consultants organized into smaller sub-teams with different areas of responsibilities but with one common goal - supporting our customers with activation and growth.
We are looking for a skilled technical implementation specialist to join our adventure as we are expanding into new markets. We are looking for someone to join our international team and work closely with our Dutch and UK markets and provide the best customer onboarding experience possible.
About the role
You will be the heart of knowledge when it comes to nitty-gritty details in our product. Mainly you will guide our customers and integrating parties on how to technically get the best use out of our platform. You will be the go-to person for our customers when they need support on how to solve their use cases and what they need to think about when integrating into our platform. You will also need to be hands-on in the platform, configuring the back office based on customer needs and requirements.
The role is mainly customer-facing but we do also spend time on internal processes and improvements to be able to always provide the best experience to our customers. You will work closely with our product teams to gain a deeper understanding of ongoing development and provide insights from customers on how to improve the product.
Some examples of your daily work will be:
• Providing the best technical solution based on customer requirements
• Configuration of the product based on an agreed solution with customers
• Provide guidance to integrating parties on best practices
• Conduct technical workshops
• Troubleshoot and testing when issues arise
• Give our customers the smoothest onboarding experience possible
So, who are you?
To thrive in this position, you have a technical background, preferably from another SaaS company or consultancy experience. You have experience in delivering a service to stakeholders and know the importance of communication and teamwork to meet deadlines and requirements. You have experience in integrations, APIs, trouble shooting, and migrating. You also know how to guide customers integrating parties or architects on how to best integrate towards a system.
At Voyado we are in it together, it 's important that you find good collaboration and giving a helping hand essential in your daily work. You will join a highly skilled team of professionals that always will have your back and provide a helping hand, and we expect the same of you. Since you will work mainly towards the international market it 's essential that you are fluent in English both writing and speaking.
What's in it for you?
Voyado wouldn't be the powerful platform it is without the people behind it. We really care for our Voyadoers and some examples of what we can offer you are:
• An engaged team with a knowledge-sharing and friendly culture
• Summits on a regular basis where we hang out, workshop, discuss, and have a good time together
• Opportunities for personal growth and learning in a dynamic and supportive environment
• Work-life balance - we don't have a long work-hours culture, we value engagement over hours worked
Some of our benefits:
• 30 days of vacation, so you can spend time on the things you love
• Beneficial bike lease, including e-bikes
• Breakfast buffet on Fridays
• Your choice of phone and gadget package
• 5000 SEK in wellness allowance
• A wellness hour a week
More on Voyado
Voyado is the ultimate solution for personalization and relevance across all channels -online and offline. Used by retailers and e-commerce companies worldwide, Voyado makes it possible for every brand to engage customers, elevate shopping experiences, and evolve their own businesses.
We are now a company of 300+ colleagues on an exciting journey and have recently established a presence in new markets to strengthen our position in Europe. If you are ready for your next adventure and want to join our team on our expansion throughout Europe and have an interest in customer care, e-commerce, retail, and tech - we're for you!
Ready to join the team? Lovely!
Applying is super easy. Use your LinkedIn profile (or upload a resume) and answer a few click-in questions (no data entry, we promise). We'd love to get to know you and understand what makes you tick, so write a few lines about what would be an exciting challenge for you going forward. We are eager to get to know you and what you love to do, so be yourself and let that shine through in your application!
It's vacay time! At Voyado we really value taking time off to recharge our batteries. We hope that you are doing the same while reading this ad, perhaps you are laying in a sunbed somewhere or you just got back from a mountain bike tour. Either way, we hope you are as relaxed as us. Since we are out of the office, we won't be able to get back to you until August, but we would love for you to apply for this role if you think it'd be a great fit for you.
Additional information
As part of our recruitment process, we conduct a background check on the final candidate. We use background checks from Scandinavian Recruitment Intelligence (https://sri.se/?gclid=CjwKCAjwgviIBhBkEiwA10D2j5jxTpURheC3-0kygy7K_DHTTjcVon3-3nrRXPYijXWnTZ8QwuGXyRoCaQQQAvD_BwE).
Here (https://sri.se/faq-kandidat-bakgrundskontroll/)
you can read more about how a background check is done. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Voyado AB
(org.nr 556787-0208), https://voyado.com Arbetsplats
Voyado Kontakt
Camilla Bergström camilla.bergstrom@voyado.com 0701664122 Jobbnummer
7964670