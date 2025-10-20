Icehotel - Housekeeping/guest Service
2025-10-20
A chance to develop together with us at Icehotel - one of Sweden's top attractions and mentioned year after year as a dream destination by people worldwide. The business consists of traditional hotel rooms and cottages, Icehotel 365 a hotel by night, and an art gallery by day. Are you detail-oriented and want to work in a dynamic environment? Then this might be the job for you!
Responsibilities and tasks
As part of our Housekeeping/Guest Service team, you will play an important role in ensuring a pleasant stay for our guests in a fun and varied position!
Opening and closing of Icehotel 365, including cleaning and preparation for arriving guests.
Cleaning of the Icehotel common areas, hotelrooms and cabins.
Quality and control rounds to ensure the guest experience at Icehotel 365.
Restocking of housekeeping items in the storage area by the Riverside reception.
Pickup and delivery of equipment and laundry throughout the Icehotel grounds.
Qualifications and skills
We are looking for someone who is detail-oriented, independent, and has a strong sense of service - while also being a true team player who enjoys collaborating to achieve shared goals.
Experience in similar work within hotels or cleaning is considered a merit.
Good communication skills in Swedish and/or English
Ability to work efficiently under pressure and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
Flexible and enjoys working both independently and as part of a team
A valid Category B driving license is required
Personal qualities
You are positive, committed, and have an eye for details. You are proactive, can work independently, and are ready to go the extra mile to exceed our guests' expectations. Experience in the hospitality industry is advantageous but not required.
To be considered for this position, you must be an EU citizen or hold a valid work permit for Sweden.
Staff benefits
We care about our staff and offer several benefits. We encourage our staff to try our activities such as ice sculpting, northern light safari, and skiing.
We offer staff accommodation during the season.
Full-time position; daytime and weekends (3 of 4 weekends on a rotating schedule or every weekend)
Seasonal employment from November 2025 to March 2026.
Start date: November/December 2025.
