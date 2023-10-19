Hyperconverged Network Engineer
Are you a skilled Network Engineer with expertise in hyperconverged infrastructure? Do you have a passion for cutting-edge technology and a desire to work on innovative projects? Then this just might be the opportunity for you!
About our client and your role: Our client is in the forefront of the energy industry, shaping the future of HVDC Service with groundbreaking control systems. We are seeking an experienced Hyperconverged Network Engineer to be a vital part of our dynamic team. In this role, you will play a pivotal role in deploying and securing the next generation of control systems within HVDC Service, contributing to projects that have a global impact.
Responsibilities:
As a Hyperconverged Network Engineer you will:
• Deploy and maintain hyperconverged infrastructure, with proficiency in VMware, vCenter, vxRail, and similar systems.
• Configure and manage network equipment, including firewalls, switches, virtual switches, GPS clocks, and implement redundant network designs and protocols.
• Utilize your experience with Microsoft client and server operating systems, spanning from legacy to current generations.
• Work with databases and high-availability solutions, ensuring the reliability of critical systems.
• Apply your understanding of security fundamentals and compliance with global standards such as NIST 800, IEC 64443, NERC CIP, and ISO 27001.
• Leverage your previous experience in critical infrastructure to enhance our team's capabilities.
Qualifications:
To succeed in this role, you should possess:
• Proven experience with hyperconverged infrastructure, VMware, vCenter, vxRail, and similar technologies.
• Strong expertise in configuring and managing network equipment and protocols.
• Proficiency with Microsoft client and server operating systems.
• Familiarity with databases and high-availability solutions.
• Knowledge of security fundamentals and adherence to global standards.
• A background in critical infrastructure is a significant advantage.
Other:
Location: Ludvika
Form of employment: You will start as a consultant for 12 months before you have the opportunity to transition into employment with our client.
Does this sound like an interesting opportunity for you? Don't hesitate to submit your application today! The selection process is ongoing.
A-hub is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to creating a diverse working environment. All qualified candidates will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age or disability.
