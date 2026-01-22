Hvac Commissioning Manager / Engineer

BTR Personnel services AB / Byggjobb / Stockholm
2026-01-22


We are currently looking for a HVAC Commissioning Manager / Engineer with 3+ years' experience.
The role requires the ability to manage and oversee all task being completed by client operatives & liaising with the client on site directly.
The person will also need to be able to commission air and water systems in line with CIBSE and BISRIA Codes.
Key attributes:

Must be able to supervise the commissioning of air and water systems

Client and customer management

Be able to manage numerous operatives

Supervision of paperwork and documentation submission

Problem-solving/Troubleshooting

Contract management

Must be Proficient in reading and interpreting HVAC P&ID's and drawings

Good planning and organizational skills

Have the ability to lead and assign workloads to operatives

Full clean driving license and flexibility to work on a mobile multi-site basis
To be successful for this role you will be experienced in carrying out commissioning of small to medium sized air and water systems.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-21
E-post: career@btrbc.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
BTR Personnel services AB (org.nr 556892-7544)
Grev Turegatan 21 (visa karta)
114 38  STOCKHOLM

Jobbnummer
9699925

