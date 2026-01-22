Hvac Commissioning Manager / Engineer
2026-01-22
We are currently looking for a HVAC Commissioning Manager / Engineer with 3+ years' experience.
The role requires the ability to manage and oversee all task being completed by client operatives & liaising with the client on site directly.
The person will also need to be able to commission air and water systems in line with CIBSE and BISRIA Codes.
Key attributes:
•
Must be able to supervise the commissioning of air and water systems
•
Client and customer management
•
Be able to manage numerous operatives
•
Supervision of paperwork and documentation submission
•
Problem-solving/Troubleshooting
•
Contract management
•
Must be Proficient in reading and interpreting HVAC P&ID's and drawings
•
Good planning and organizational skills
•
Have the ability to lead and assign workloads to operatives
•
Full clean driving license and flexibility to work on a mobile multi-site basis
To be successful for this role you will be experienced in carrying out commissioning of small to medium sized air and water systems.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-21
