Position Green is a frontrunner in ESG software supporting organizations to accelerate their sustainability journey. Position Green's offering combines a proprietary ESG Software with specialized sustainability advisory services and e-learning. In making sustainability measurable and actionable, Position Green simplifies the ESG reporting challenge and helps build robust strategies that reduce risk and create lasting value. Founded in 2015 in the Nordics, Position Green today has over 750 customers worldwide and more than 300 employees across Europe and the US.
About the role
As a HubSpot Specialist, you will take full ownership of our HubSpot setup and continuously develop it to ensure our customer-facing teams have the best tools and processes to succeed, while also enabling management to adopt best practices in utilising the data and insights to drive informed decisions. You will also work closely with our CPQ/CLM system, DealHub, ensuring seamless integration and operational excellence across the commercial tech stack.
Reporting to our Operational Excellence Director and working closely with our Operational Systems Owner, you will be part of an Operational Excellence team of nine people, full of knowledge, ambition, and fun. You will collaborate daily with our Sales, Customer Success, Marketing, Product and Advisory teams to maximize the impact of our tools and processes. As a HubSpot Specialist, you will mainly:
Own the end-to-end setup, configuration, and continuous improvement of our HubSpot CRM
Develop and maintain custom-coded workflows using JavaScript and/or Python to automate and optimise processes
Support and manage the integration between HubSpot and DealHub (CPQ/CLM)
Design, build, and refine scalable processes within HubSpot to ensure accurate data, streamlined operations, and effective reporting
Act as the internal HubSpot expert and main point of contact for troubleshooting, training, and user support
Create clear documentation, manuals, and training sessions to ensure high user adoption and process compliance
Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to understand requirements and translate them into HubSpot solutions
Analyse HubSpot data to deliver actionable insights based on marketing and sales KPIs, and proactively advise management on trends and best practices to optimise our Revenue Operating Model
Be prepared to contribute broadly in an entrepreneurial, fast-growing environment, where you may support additional operational systems as needed
Are you the one we're looking for?
To succeed in this role, you thrive on driving your own projects and enjoy improving systems and processes that make people's work easier and more effective. You are proactive, detail-oriented, and bring a solid mix of technical understanding and analytical skills, ideally gained within a Revenue Operations (RevOps) team. You have experience working with HubSpot CRM and are comfortable translating data into actionable insights for management.
You're fluent in English, both written and spoken, and have an academic background in a relevant field such as Business Administration, Information Systems, Data Analytics, or Technology Management - or equivalent practical experience that demonstrates your ability to work at the intersection of systems, data, and business needs.
We would like you to have experience in:
Working hands-on with HubSpot CRM, including setup, customization, automation, and reporting
Developing custom-coded workflows in HubSpot (JavaScript and/or Python)
Managing or integrating CPQ/CLM tools, ideally DealHub
Working in a RevOps environment, understanding the end-to-end customer journey and how systems support it
System integrations and data flow management between platforms
Improving data structure and data quality to ensure a solid foundation for accurate reporting, KPIs, and performance tracking
Process design, documentation, and user training
Troubleshooting and providing internal technical support for commercial teams
Bonus if you have knowledge of:
Basic web technologies like HTML, CSS, and JSON
Other systems in our stack (Moment/Milient, StartDeliver, FreshDesk, SharePoint)
Technical support management and technical problem-solving
Project management within operational systems development
As a person, you are curious, solution-oriented, and have a positive attitude and good sense of humor. You get things done, have a sharp eye for details, and thrive when supporting teams to achieve their best. You love to work collaboratively and build trust with colleagues across the organization.
What do we offer?
At Position Green you will work with some of the leading experts within their field, and you will have a great impact on accelerating the sustainability transformation in the global business community. This is your impact opportunity; Come work with us for a sustainable future.
Location
We believe that you are based in the greater Stockholm or Malmö region and can be in the office at least 3 days a week, with the possibility to work remotely when it suits you and your schedule best.
What's next?
If the above sounds interesting to you, we would love to receive your application. Due to summer vacation we will begin reviewing applications in late July. In this recruitment, great importance is placed on personal suitability. The planned start date for the position is as soon as possible. Ersättning
