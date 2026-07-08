HSE Specialist (Steel Industry)
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2026-07-08
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eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2026-07-08Beskrivning av verksamheten
HSE Specialist
We are looking for an experienced HSE Specialist to support industrial steel and shell structure installation projects. In this role, you will ensure compliance with health, safety, and environmental requirements on site while maintaining safety documentation and coordinating with customers, subcontractors, and the project organization. You will play a key role in developing and maintaining a strong day-to-day safety culture across the project.Dina arbetsuppgifter
Your responsibilities include:
• Supervising health, safety, and environmental performance on site
• Implementing HSE procedures for industrial and steel structure projects
• Conducting risk assessments, site inspections, and safety audits
• Leading safety inductions and toolbox talks
• Preparing, maintaining, and reporting safety documentation
• Monitoring subcontractor compliance with HSE requirements
• Developing site-specific safety procedures and emergency response plans
• Investigating incidents and preparing reports
• Cooperating with customers and project stakeholders in an international working environment.Utbildning och erfarenhet
We expect you to have:
• Proven HSE experience within industrial construction, steel structures, or similar projects
• Strong English communication skills
• Knowledge of ISO 45001 and occupational health and safety management systems
• Good technical understanding of industrial construction and production processes
• Experience in supervisory roles or taking responsibility for site safety
• The ability to manage multiple tasks independently and lead safe working practices
• Experience working in multicultural environments
• Willingness to travel as required by the position
The following will be considered an advantage:
• NEBOSH or IOSH certification
• BAS-U qualification
• Experience with Nordic safety practices
• Previous work on steel structures, shell structures, or heavy industrial construction projects
• Experience in developing safety culture and proactive risk management
• Team leadership experience
Other
As a person, you are positive, proactive, and solution-oriented. You are organized, flexible, and work well as part of a team while promoting a strong safety culture. These qualities are an important part of our working environment.
We offer:
• A responsible and challenging position in an international project
• The opportunity to develop your expertise and influence site safety practices
• The support of a committed and highly skilled team
• A competitive salary and attractive employee benefits
• Opportunities for professional development and career growth.
Interested?
If you have any questions, you are welcome to send them by email to pauliina.liljamaa@kavamet.fi
. We will respond after the summer holidays during week 30. From week 30 onwards, you can also contact us by phone Pauliina Liljamaa +358 50 465 2503
Please send your application, CV, and salary expectation, marked "HSE Specialist", no later than 24th July 2026 to kavamet@kavamet.fi
. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Månads Kollektivavtal enligt land (Finland/Sverige) Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-24
E-post: kavamet@kavamet.fi Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kavamet Sverige AB
(org.nr 559289-7101)
953 31 HAPARANDA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Kontakt
CFO
Pauliina Liljamaa
Finskt moderbolag som bygger upp svenskt dotterbolag. kavamet@kavamet.fi Jobbnummer
9997263