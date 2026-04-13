HSE Specialist
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Arbetsmiljöjobb / Ludvika Visa alla arbetsmiljöjobb i Ludvika
2026-04-13
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The Opportunity
As part of our Health, Safety and Environment team, you play a key role in creating a safe and responsible workplace for employees and the surrounding community. The work is closely linked to the business, where you help develop routines, processes and culture within health, safety and environment. In a small and supportive team, you contribute with initiative, expertise and clear communication.
You develop and implement ways of working that prevent risks, support incident investigations and drive continuous improvement. The role combines operational and systematic work within risk management, chemical handling, legal compliance and deviation management. You are also involved in developing our management systems, leading audits and ensuring that processes meet relevant ISO standards.
A central part of the role is gathering and processing legally required data, establishing effective routines and translating complex information into clear guidance, presentations or training. The position suits someone confident in their expertise, who works independently and values close collaboration.
In this role, you'll thrive if you are someone who takes initiative, stays proactive and naturally builds trust through a supportive and collaborative way of working. You enjoy being part of a small team where everyone contributes and solves challenges together. Your approach is structured and solution-oriented, and you combine a practical mindset with clear, straightforward communication that keeps the work moving in the right direction.
How you'll make an impact
• Support operational and strategic HSE work across the organization.
• Lead internal audits and take part in external audits.
• Develop, maintain and improve the ISO-aligned management system.
• Drive the systematic handling of deviations, corrective actions and follow-up.
• Translate complex information into clear guidance for different stakeholders.
• Conduct risk assessments, inspections and ensure compliance with regulations.
• Support practical HSE matters such as chemicals, waste and related processes.
• Collect, compile and report essential and legally required data, and provide training and guidance to managers and employees.
Your Background
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
• Work experience within HSE or another relevant area, preferably within manufacturing industry
• Strong knowledge of ISO standards and management systems (e.g., ISO 45001 and ISO 27001)
• Post-secondary education within a relevant field
• Documented experience in conducting internal and external audits
• Basic understanding of, as well as the ability to interpret and apply, legal requirements within occupational health and safety, environmental legislation, chemical management and other relevant regulations
• Strong communication skills and confidence in collaborating closely with different functions in the organization
• Experience working with reporting and compiling large amounts of data an ability to interpret and apply legal requirements within health, safety and environment in combination with good computer skills and experience working with digital tools and systems
What We Offer
• Collective agreement and secure employment
• Flexible working hours
• Occupational health services and wellness allowance
• Tailored training and career paths within Hitachi Energy-both locally and globally
• An inclusive and diverse work environment with over 70 nationalities represented in Sweden
• Parental pay supplement
• Employee benefits portal with thousands of discounts and offers
• Opportunity to influence the future of energy solutions
Why Hitachi Energy?
At Hitachi Energy, innovation, sustainability and collaboration are at the heart of everything we do. We are a global company with a strong local presence, where every employee contributes to a greener future.
Do you want to be part of our journey? Take the opportunity and apply today!
Questions can be directed to Talent Partner Eva Schölin, eva.scholin@hitachienergy.com
.
Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46,107-38 31 52; Unionen: Tomas L. Gustafsson, +46 107-38 27 47; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9850110