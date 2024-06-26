HSE Specialist
Everyone talks about the career opportunities in the north of Sweden. Now you have the chance for an exciting adventure!
With a rich free time full of unique nature experiences, and a workday where you can make a difference for the transition to a sustainable world! The american newspaper TIME has listed Skellefteå as one of the world's 50 best places for new and exciting adventures, they call the city the "nordic warmth".
Skellefteå has jobs for the future, but also fantastic opportunities for outdoor life, culture and getting to know people from all over the world.
Right now we are looking for an HSE specialist to work onsite for one of Europe's most exciting and modern workplaces, where you will be part of the production of the green technology of the future!
As a health, safety and environmental specialist you will monitor health and safety, assess risk, and design strategies to reduce potential hazards within the onsite workplace.
The workplace is a fast paced environment and a developing company with a lot of interesting projects ahead.
Ansvarsområden
In this role, you will monitor and enforce adherence to safety and environmental regulations, such as ISO45001, ISO14001, and local regulations. Conducting regular site inspections to identify hazards and unsafe practices, you will ensure prompt corrective actions are taken. You will assess potential hazards associated with construction activities and equipment, developing and implementing control measures to mitigate risks.
You will be organizing and facilitating safety training programs for all site personnel, including new hires and subcontractors, is a key part of your job. You will maintain accurate records of safety inspections, incidents, and training activities, preparing reports for management and regulatory agencies as required.
Additionally, you will develop and implement emergency response plans and procedures, ensuring all personnel are trained and conducting drills as necessary. You will investigate accidents, incidents, and near-misses to determine root causes and recommend preventive measures.
Monitoring the proper use of PPE and ensuring its availability and maintenance is crucial. Overseeing compliance with environmental regulations, including waste disposal, pollution prevention, and site remediation, will be part of your responsibilities.
Promoting a strong safety culture by engaging with workers and encouraging safe behaviors and practices, you will conduct regular safety meetings and toolbox talks to communicate updates, best practices, and lessons learned. Lastly, you will interact with regulatory agencies and authorities to ensure compliance and handle any inspections or inquiries.

Kvalifikationer
This requires high-quality responsibility, timely and efficient execution of the tasks within these areas, such as responsibility for compliance with measures and conditions from Safety and health at work, fire protection, environmental protection.
To be successful in this role you possess strong analytical and problem solving qualities with a good attention to detail and have the ability to also work independently. This position requires collaborative skills and you are therefore an effective communicator, capable of engaging with different levels of management and staff. And of course besides a passion for safety and a commitment to continuous improve in you areas you have the following:
Bachelor degree in relevant field.
Experience from similar roles
Fluent in English, both written and spoken

Om företaget
Tvent doo Beograd - Filial Sweden
Termovent is part of Swiss corporation Arbonia Group, recently acquired by Midea Group. Mother company in Serbia with Branch in Sweden called Tvent. In thirty years in the HVAC area (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), we are committed to creating ideal working conditions with minimal costs and development of products that meet the rigorous requirements of today's quality and energy efficiency practices. While being dedicated to principles of sustainable development, we are striving for the future development of our company.
In addition to manufacturing and installation of Air Handling Units, Termovent's production range includes design, production and installation of a modular panel system used in the field of cleanroom technology (GMP classes A, B, C and D). Not only does our production capacity speak volumes about our company, but also the references we have acquired so far working with numerous global leading partners.
