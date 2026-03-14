HSE Engineer
Altris AB / Arbetsmiljöjobb / Uppsala Visa alla arbetsmiljöjobb i Uppsala
2026-03-14
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Altris AB i Uppsala
Founded in 2017 based on research performed at Uppsala University's Ångström Laboratory, Altris manufactures and sells Fennac® cathode active material, and licenses battery designs for energy storage and transport applications. Together with a handful of international start-ups, Altris is a World leader in Sodium-Ion technology. Similar to Lithium-Ion batteries, lower energy density, but in return: longer life, faster charge and discharge, much safer, greater operating temperature range, cheaper to produce and transport, with virtually unlimited and readily available, environmentally friendly and sustainable raw materials (salt, wood and iron).
For more information visit www.altris.se
Some of the things you 'll do
The HSE Engineer is responsible for developing, implementing, and continuously improving the Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) management system in a fast-growing Swedish battery start-up environment. The role ensures that pilot-line operations, laboratories, and future industrial scale-up activities comply with Swedish legislation, EU directives, and internal safety standards.
The HSE Engineer builds the HSE framework from the ground up, establishing structured processes, risk management routines, and a strong safety culture across the organization. The role combines strategic system development with hands-on operational support in production and R&D environments, including chemical handling, low-voltage systems, and industrial equipment.
The position requires strong ownership, practical implementation capability, and close collaboration with development, engineering, production, and management teams.
Which among other things mean:
HSE Management System Development
• Develop, implement, and maintain the company's HSE management system aligned with Swedish Work Environment
Act and relevant EU regulations.
• Establish policies, procedures, and routines for systematic work environment management (SAM).
• Prepare the organization for future ISO certifications (e.g., ISO 14001 and ISO 45001).
Risk Management & Compliance
• Conduct and lead risk assessments (process, equipment, chemical, facility).
Operational HSE Support
• Provide hands-on HSE support to pilot line, laboratories, and industrialization projects.
Environmental & Sustainability Management
• Establish environmental monitoring and reporting routines (waste, emissions, energy use).
Training & Safety Culture
• Develop and deliver HSE training programs for employees and contractors.
Qualifications and Education Requirements
• Bachelor's or master's degree in Environmental Engineering, Occupational Health & Safety, Chemical Engineering, or related field.
• Minimum 5+ years of experience in HSE roles within industrial, chemical, energy, or manufacturing environments.
• Proven experience building or implementing HSE management systems.
• Experience working in high-risk environments (chemicals, high voltage, industrial machinery).
• Experience with Swedish HSE legislation and authority interaction.
What we 're looking for
To succeed in this role, you must have a dtrong knowledge of Swedish work environment and environmental regulations.
Also:
• Experience with systematic work environment management (SAM).
• Experience with ISO 14001 and/or ISO 45001 frameworks.
• Strong risk assessment and incident investigation skills.
• Ability to translate regulatory requirements into practical operational procedures.
• Experience supporting industrial scale-up or start-up environments is highly valuable.
• Strong documentation and technical writing skills.
• Fluent English communication skills (spoken and written).
• Swedish language is not mandatory but preferred for regulatory and authority interaction.
Who you are
• Structured and systematic with strong ownership mentality.
• Pragmatic and hands-on; comfortable working close to operations.
• Strong integrity and ability to challenge unsafe behaviors.
• Collaborative team player in cross-functional technical environments.
• Proactive and improvement-driven mindset.
• Comfortable operating in a fast-changing start-up environment.
What you will get
At Altris, we're redefining energy with our pioneering sodium-ion technology, set to transform global energy storage. We empower talented individuals to drive strategic decisions and create real impact. As we grow, so do your opportunities to lead, innovate, and shape our future.
You'll be challenged, develop your skills, and work with exceptional colleagues. If you thrive in dynamic environments and enjoy setting new processes, this is the place for you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-29
E-post: application@altris.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Altris AB
(org.nr 559117-5582) Arbetsplats
Altris Jobbnummer
9797957