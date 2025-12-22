HR & Administrative Assistant
2025-12-22
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial is a newly established branch of the Turkish company Gemkom. It is a leading engineering and manufacturing company that operates in a number of areas and in various ways within the steel industry.
We are participating in a project where Stegra AB establishes a steel mill in Norra Svartbyn in Boden where steel will be produced through an almost fossil-free process using hydrogen gas. Our mission is, among other things, to install machines used in steel production and includes work in mechanics, electronics and plumbing.
We now want to employ an Hr & Administrative Assistant. The work tasks may include, but are not limited to;
Position Summary:
The HR & Administrative Assistant shall provide support in the execution of daily human resources and administrative functions. This position is responsible for assisting in the onboarding of new employees, maintaining personnel records, organizing travel and accommodation logistics, and supporting the overall administrative operations of the organization. The Assistant shall operate under the supervision of senior HR and administrative personnel, ensuring adherence to company policies, procedures, and relevant legal requirements.
Minimum Qualifications:
Proficiency in both written and spoken English.
Strong communication and organizational skills, with the ability to work effectively within a team.
Must be able to reside in or commute to Boden or Luleå without restriction.
Proficient in Microsoft Office programs (Word, Excel, Outlook, etc.).
Valid Class B driver's license.
Primary Duties and Responsibilities:
Assist in the implementation and monitoring of HR policies and procedures in accordance with company guidelines and local legislation.
Support employee onboarding and maintain accurate and up-to-date employee files and documentation.
Assist in handling employee inquiries and administrative matters, referring complex issues to senior staff as necessary.
Coordinate and follow up on visa and work permit applications for new hires.
Arrange travel plans and accommodations for staff in accordance with company protocols.
Provide logistical support for on-site office operations and the workers' accommodation/camp area.
Ensure compliance with internal policies and applicable labor laws through routine documentation and follow-up.
Support the day-to-day administrative operations of the office, including scheduling, filing, procurement, and communication tasks.
Assist with the maintenance and servicing of office facilities and equipment.
Provide support in the preparation of reports, correspondence, and presentations as requested by senior management. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-01-21
E-post: oerek@gemkom.com.tr
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Gemkom Engineering and Machinery Filial
