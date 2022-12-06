Hr Manager Gbis
We are currently looking for an HR Manager for GBIS to help us to deliver on our HR agenda and support our business.
Global Brand, Innovation and Sustainability (GBIS) drives company value creation with global, winning product innovation and brand building to achieve and sustain category leadership positions for our brands. To achieve this we are structured as follows: four category organizations (Incontinence Care, Baby/Feminine Care, Professional Hygiene and Consumer Tissue), Brand Building team, two R&D organizations (Tissue and Personal Care), Intellectual Property (IP), Product Safety, Clinal and Regulatory (SCR), Product Sustainability, Public Affairs, Commercial Training, Finance and HR.
About the Role
The GBIS HR team is the business partner to our organization, implements the Essity HR strategy in GBIS, leads and/or supports the global HR processes and drives GBIS specific HR agenda on organizational change, development and business initiatives. This position as HR Manager is part of the GBIS HR team and reports to the HR Director GBIS. Preferred locations for the position are Gothenburg or Ismaning.
Our ideal candidate will embody our values, is 't afraid to challenge, innovate, experiment, and move at a fast pace. We're always looking for ways to improve our organization, advance our passion for building great brands to the next level and, of course, develop ourselves. If this is you, we'd love to talk!
What You Will Do
• Contribute to define and deliver the GBIS HR agenda
• Lead and contribute to GBIS projects and initiatives, e.g. functional capability development for Marketing and R&D
• Drive the implementation of selected corporate HR related initiatives and projects (e.g. Performance Management, MyVoice) and provide input and feedback to the Global HR Centers of Excellence on these topics
• Participate in the corporate GO! Program project team representing GBIS and take care of our GBIS GO! Graduates
• Coordinate and align with Country HR to drive implementation of corporate or GBIS initiatives and personnel topics
• Provide professional HR business partner support to selected teams in e.g. change management, capability development, recruitment and personnel topics in close collaboration with our local and global HR colleagues.
Who You Are
You are passionate about driving development and change. With your strong communication and influencing skills you easily bring people with you. To be successful in the role you need to have a strategic mindset with a hands-on approach. You also have:
• University Degree in Human Resources or equivalent with relevant practice
• Several years of working with different HR practices and ideally in an international environment
• Experience from supporting and implementing HR projects or HR topics in business projects
• Experience from capability development, preferably including marketing or R&D capabilities
• Experience as HR Business Partner is a plus
• Ability to successfully work in a matrix environment and are comfortable navigating in a complex organization
• Strong collaboration skills and are able to communicate effectively to multiple stakeholders
You are:
• Performance and result-driven
• Holistic view and able to challenge and provide perspective
• Self-motivated and able to deal with ambiguity and complexity
• Positive in attitude and have an open mindset
• Digitally savvy and curious towards digital transformation
• Proven project management skills
• A strong communicator with excellent written and spoken English
