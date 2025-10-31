HR Manager
2025-10-31
Are you a passionate and forward-thinking HR professional ready to make a real impact in a dynamic, international environment? Do you thrive in a role where you can combine strategic thinking with hands-on HR expertise? If so, we invite you to join our team at People Operations Northern Europe as our new HR Manager.
In this role, you will be a key partner to the business. Trusted to lead and shape HR practices that drive performance, engagement, and growth. You'll manage the full spectrum of people processes with precision and care and at the same time, you'll play a central role in strategic initiatives that strengthen our culture, enhance leadership capabilities, and support organizational transformation.
You will join a team of twenty People Operations colleagues located across Northern Europe. The position is located in Sundsvall, Sweden reporting to the Director, People Operations Northern Europe.
Key Responsibilities
As HR Manager you will play a key role in driving people and organizational development across your region. You will collaborate closely with leaders and stakeholders to ensure alignment with business goals and strategy.
The role includes the following, but is not limited to:
Establish a trusted partnership with the business area/function in your region.
Lead and participate in harmonization and projects of HR processes and employee benefits.
Be accountable and coach people leaders for HR processes such as talent development, succession planning, performance assessments, onboarding, culture and engagement initiatives that drive high performing teams.
Partner with people managers to support the delivery of appropriate training and development programs.
Drive organizational change and leadership development initiatives.
Develop and implement policies in compliance with local legislation, ensuring communication, training, and monitoring across the organization.
Promote a healthy, inclusive, and engaging work environment and lead local engagement strategies.
Partner with labor unions, councils, work councils, and government authorities - managing negotiations, compliance, and conflict resolution.
Ensure compliance with legal and ethical standards.
Qualifications
5 years of experience working as an HR Manager, Generalist, or Business Partner in a global, multicultural organization.
Relevant academic background (Bachelor's degree or higher).
Strong knowledge of Swedish labor law, collective agreements, and practices, especially in industrial or manufacturing environments with a blue-collar workforce.
Proficient in HR systems and digital tools, with an interest in digitalizing HR processes.
Fluent in Swedish and English, with strong communication, presentation, and facilitation skills.
Willingness to travel occasionally, mainly within Sweden.
We Offer
A rewarding position with a global industry leader. You'll work in a collaborative team environment where your contributions drive organizational success and support your own professional growth. Here, you'll have the opportunity to make an impact and help shape the future of the industry. In addition, we offer you a good package of compensation and benefits, and a wide variety of different learning opportunities.
Additional information
If you are passionate about HR and are eager to work in a global setting, we would love to hear from you. Please send your application as soon as possible via the link provided, as we will start screening applications immediately, but no later than November 23. If you have any questions about the position, please contact Johanna Jaldelid, HR Manager, Johanna.jaldelid@valmet.com
. Please note that we do not accept applications via email.
We perform background checks and alcohol/drug testing, in line with our commitment to a safe and secure workplace.
When everything works together
Valmet is where the best talent from a wide variety of backgrounds comes together. With over 19,000 professionals around the world, we are the leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries, and serve an even wider base of process industries with our automation systems and flow control solutions. Our commitment to moving our customers' performance forward requires creativity, technological innovations, service know-how - and above all, teamwork.
Valmet AB
