HR Generalist
Valmet AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg
2024-12-11
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
, Karlstad
, Kil
, Hagfors
, Borlänge
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a driven HR professional eager to take on a new challenge with a passion for people processes?
We are now looking for a proactive and dedicated HR Generalist to join our winning team in HR Operations Scandinavia! Are you the one?
As an HR Generalist, you will be a trusted advisor to our business, managing all operational HR processes with compliance and involvement in different HR projects. You thrive in a role where you can add value to the business through daily operational tasks, such as advising managers on employment legislation, planning recruitment campaigns, conducting interviews, and supporting managers in people processes like annual performance and development reviews.
What are the areas of responsibility?
Support and drive employee relation and labor legislation matters, ensuring compliance with various regulations and company policies.
Provide advice to line managers regarding people processes and employee matters.
Focus on developing work environment, talent development, employer branding, optimizing organization structure, leadership, benefits, and processes.
Drive improvements and ensure high service and quality within our areas of expertise.
The position is located in Gothenburg and reports to the HR Manager, HR Operations Scandinavia, also located in Gothenburg. You will work closely with the great HR team in Scandinavia including our HR Generalists, HR Managers and other relevant stakeholders.
What will be beneficial to be successful in this role?
Several years of experience of working in an HR Generalist or similar role supporting a global business in a multicultural and matrix environment.
Suitable education (Bachelor's degree or higher).
Strong knowledge of employment laws, collective agreements, and practices, particularly in a manufacturing/industrial environment including blue-collar workforce in Sweden.
Solid experience in recruiting various roles (including technical positions).
Demonstrable understanding of standard HR metrics (e.g., headcount, C&B costs, turnover, operational reporting such as sickness and absence).
Relevant IT skills and an interest in the digitalization of HR processes and tasks.
Ability to travel occasionally (mainly within Sweden).
Fluent communication, presentation, and facilitation skills in Swedish and English.
We offer
We offer you a rewarding position with a global industry leader. You will have the opportunity to work in a team environment that values your contributions and supports your growth and development. In addition, we support a flexible work approach and offers a hybrid solution that supports the business needs.
Additional information
If you are an engaged, self-motivated, and active team player with a "can do" attitude, make the decision to join Valmet's success story and apply for this position. Please send your application as soon as possible via the link provided, as we will start screening applications immediately, but no later than January 7th. For more information, please contact Johanna Jaldelid, HR Manager, HR Operations Scandinavia, Johanna.jaldelid@valmet.com
When everything works together
Valmet is where the best talent from a wide variety of backgrounds comes together. With over 19,000 professionals around the world, we are the leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries, and serve an even wider base of process industries with our automation systems and flow control solutions. Our commitment to moving our customers' performance forward requires creativity, technological innovations, service know-how - and above all, teamwork.
Join the team! www.valmet.com/careers
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-08
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Valmet AB
(org.nr 556017-3386), https://www.valmet.com/
Kruthusgatan 17
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG
Göteborg Kruthusgatan Jobbnummer
9056293