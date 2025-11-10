HR Coordinator
NKT HV Cables AB / Administratörsjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla administratörsjobb i Karlskrona
2025-11-10
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos NKT HV Cables AB i Karlskrona
, Växjö
, Malmö
, Alingsås
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people.
NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
We connect a greener world. www.nkt.com
Shape smart HR processes by bridging people and system
NKT is driving the green transition with world-leading high-voltage cables from its state-of-the-art factory in Karlskrona. To meet growing demand, NKT is building a new facility featuring an impressive 200-meter-high cable tower. This expansion makes Karlskrona home to the world's largest offshore high-voltage cable production site. Don't miss the chance to be part of this unique journey!
We are now looking for an HR Coordinator to join our People & Culture team. In this role you will work across the entire employee journey-from onboarding to offboarding. This is a unique opportunity to work at the intersection of people, systems, and processes in a global company committed to innovation and sustainability.
You'll be part of a collaborative team working with advanced HR systems and global solutions, contributing to a smoother employee journey and helping build scalable, compliant and efficient HR processes.
Are you ready to enhance HR's role in supporting a global industrial transformation?
Support and develop smart HR operations
As HR Coordinator, you'll play a key role in bridging HR, Payroll and IT. You'll work in HR systems integrated with global ERP platforms and local tools, supporting the full employee lifecycle from onboarding to offboarding. You'll also drive process improvements and ensure compliance with policies and GDPR.
• Manage HR administration for hires, changes and exits
• Ensure data quality and compliance across systems
• Support continuous improvement of the employee experience
You'll join the HR Operations team in Karlskrona, which consists of various roles and is responsible for HR Master Data, Rewards, Mobility, People Analytics and Payroll. You will work alongside three other HR Coordinators.
Engaged and innovative coordinator
We're looking for someone who thrives in a varied environment, is structured and service-minded and brings curiosity to process improvement. You take initiative, communicate clearly and enjoy collaboration. To thrive in this role, you have a genuine interest in digitalization and continuous improvement, and you see learning as a natural part of your work.
In addition, your CV includes:
• Experience in HR administration
• Strong understanding of systems and processes
• Fluent in Swedish and English, written and spoken
It is an advantage if you have experience with:
• Administration of occupational pensions (ITP)
• Coordination of international assignments
• Working with SuccessFactors
Help shape future-proof HR processes
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
At NKT, you'll join a collaborative and forward-thinking HR team where learning and development are part of the culture. You'll have the opportunity to grow your skills in an international setting, contribute to meaningful change, and be part of a company at the forefront of the energy transition.
"I believe in building a culture of trust and collaboration, where everyone feels involved and engaged, with room for individuals to shine, succeed and have fun", says Hiring Manager Mia Eliassson.
Read more about our offer and listen to some voices of NKT Connectors here!
We will review applications continuously, but recommend you apply no later than 2025-12-10. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
An extract from the criminal record, alcohol- and drug tests, along with personality tests, will be part of our recruitment process.
Be a Connector of the green tomorrow! Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "7346-43773038". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare NKT HV Cables AB
(org.nr 559079-0290) Arbetsplats
NKT HV Cables Kontakt
Jenni Aronsson +46 708287947 Jobbnummer
9597297