HR Controller
2023-05-18
About the position
In the role of HR Controller, you will work extensively with statistics and analysis. Your role will be diverse, and you will be responsible for collecting personnel-related data with the purpose of analyzing and creating relevant reports and key performance indicators for the organization. Other examples of tasks may include:
• Supporting HR and other departments within the organization with data and analysis.
• Reviewing statistics regarding HR processes in our systems.
• Keeping track of developments in the HRIS/HR-IT field and various key performance indicators specifically related to HR.
You will be part of a cheerful team with a warm and friendly atmosphere, where we care about each other, think pragmatically, and enjoy developing ourselves and our work. Simply put, we like working together. In addition to your immediate team, you will also collaborate closely with other departments and colleagues within the organization.
About you
We are looking for someone who has approximately 5 years of experience in analysis and is accustomed to handling large amounts of data. Ideally, you currently hold a similar role and have experience in working with statistics and analysis. We seek someone with experience in a large international organization. You have a relevant education in economics, statistics, IT/payroll controlling, and a keen interest in working with an HR focus.
You have experience and can independently address operational as well as strategic issues. You have strong analytical skills, familiarity with systems, and excellent knowledge of Excel. It is advantageous if you also have extensive experience with Power point. You are fluent in both spoken and written Swedish and English. Knowledge of additional languages is a plus.
To thrive in this role, we believe you possess good social and communication skills combined with a humble attitude. You are curious, attentive, proactive, and results-oriented, and you enjoy taking initiative in your work. Furthermore, you have the ability to think creatively and come up with new ideas and thoughts on the organization on how to measure and analyze statistics in the future.
How to apply
Our client is collaborating with EQonomy/Wise professionals in this recruitment. If we've caught your interest - Please apply through the button below where you'll be asked to submit your CV or LinkedIn profile. We value your privacy and handle all personal information according to GDPR - which is also why we can't handle any applications via email.
We are working with an ongoing selection and may fill the position before the last date of this ad. If you got any questions regarding this recruitment please contact the recruiter in charge, Jonatan Lundberg, through Jonatan.lundberg@eqonomy.se
.
