HR Business Partner to Xylem
Academic Work Sweden AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-06-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you experienced in HR and passionate about shaping a positive workplace and driving company growth by developing its most valuable asset - its personnel? Then the role of HR Business Partner could be your next big career move. We are currently seeking a passionate HR Business Partner to lead successful HR initiatives at Xylem. This is a consulting assignment at 80% capacity. Apply today - we are conducting interviews continuously!
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a HR Business Partner at Xylem you are responsible for supporting the R&D (Research & Development) team and consultants across the Nordic region. Enhance organizational capabilities through strategic HR solutions aligned with HR Center of Excellence and People Services. You will work closely with the R&D team to understand the differential value of Xylems solutions and contribute to creating strong value propositions from an HR perspective.
The team you will work in consists of 11 team members. To fit into the team you need to be curious, communicative, and quick-thinking. This role is a parental leave cover position until the end of June 2025.
You'll drive HR innovation and contribute to Xylem's success. Apply now to make an impact!
We assume you are curious to get to know Xylem better? You can do that easily by watching this video:
You are offered
• A workplace where you improve the living conditions of people around the world
• An employer who really cares about your development, well-being and working environment.
• Work closely with a high-quality product that transports and cleans water globally
Xylem has also won several different awards, one of which is the "guldknappen", where they have been named Sweden's most parent-friendly workplace, as they work to ensure that their employees can combine work life with private life.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Develop, manage, coordinate, and administer various HR programs and activities.
• Provide consultancy services in HR policies for line managers.
• Partner with business executives and leaders to develop business strategies that boost productivity and growth.
• Establish and maintain excellence in all HR processes and practices throughout the employee lifecycle (hire to retire).
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Experience from HR Employee Lifecycle processes; e.g Attract& Recruit, Onboarding & Exit, Learning & Dev, Comp & Ben, Employee Engagement, Leadership, HR Operating Model
• Deep know how of Self service delivery model for HR
• Talent Management capability
• Change Management capability
• Fluent in English, which is the language of business
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience from workning with in a matrix organization
• Experience of working in or leading projects
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Solution oriented
• Taking initiative
• Self sufficient
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15105618". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8772053