HR Business Partner needed!
Perido AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-04-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Perido AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
, Ale
eller i hela Sverige
Are you an experienced HR professional ready to take on a key role in driving organizational success? Our client is looking for a skilled HR Business Partner with at least 8-10 years of broad HR experience to provide expert guidance, lead through change, and help shape a high-performing and people-focused workplace.
About the position
We at Perido are now looking for an experienced HR Business Partner to join our client's team, an exciting and forward-thinking company in the automotive industry. The position is based in Gothenburg.
Your daily tasks
You will play a key role in supporting the organization through ongoing development and transformation. This includes working closely with leaders and employees to ensure that initiatives are implemented in a structured, transparent, and people-centric way. A strong focus is placed on leadership support, communication, and enabling managers to navigate complex people-related situations.
The HRBP is expected to act as a trusted advisor to leaders, providing coaching and guidance to strengthen leadership capability and foster a culture of accountability, engagement, and performance.
Lead & Drive
Oversee and execute core HR processes such as performance management, talent reviews, succession planning, and employee development.
Partner & Advise
Act as a trusted advisor to leaders on organizational design, workforce planning, team performance, and engagement.
Analyze & Optimize
Leverage HR data and analytics to generate insights that inform strategic decisions and improve HR effectiveness.
Coach & Develop Leaders
Support the design, implementation, and delivery of coaching initiatives, frameworks, or programs as an HR-led initiative, helping to strengthen leadership capability and embed a coaching culture across the organization, in line with the future priorities of the HR function.
Your characteristics
To succeed in this role, you need to be confident and experienced in HR with strong interpersonal and communication skills. You combine strategic thinking with a hands-on approach and can navigate complex organizational dynamics with empathy and professionalism. A high level of integrity, discretion, and sound judgment is essential, as is the ability to build trust and credibility with leaders and employees at all levels. You are resilient and adaptable, comfortable working in a fast-paced environment, and skilled at managing change with clarity and composure.
Does this sound like an exciting opportunity? We look forward to reading your application!
Qualifications:
At least 8-10 years of broad experience within HR
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, Psychology, or a related field, or other relevant experience considered equivalent
Demonstrated experience in general HRBPs task with focus on coaching skills
Fluent in English
Contract type and hours
Full-time consulting assignment until further notice. Start 2026-06-01.
Let us help you take the next step in your career
Our vision is to ensure that everyone thrives and feels engaged at work. With us, you will find a wide variety of assignments, where you can either be employed directly by a company or work as a consultant through Perido. We are one of Sweden's largest consulting firms for professionals, which gives you many opportunities. As a consultant, you become an important part of our organization and contribute your expertise within our clients' organizations. Read more about us at Perido: https://perido.se/om-oss/
You can find answers to most questions or concerns at perido.se/vanliga-fragor/. If you still cannot find what you are looking for, you are welcome to contact us at fraga@perido.se
. Please always include the position reference number 35805 in the subject line. Please note that we only accept applications through our website and that we are unable to provide updates on your application status or disclose the client company if it is not stated in the job advertisement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "35805". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Perido AB
(org.nr 556639-6387), http://www.perido.se Jobbnummer
9882828