HR Business Partner
2025-10-03
Are you a results-oriented HR professional with a strong business mindset? Do you thrive in dynamic environments where your ideas and leadership can shape the future of work? Kappahl Group is looking for a driven HR Business Partner to join our team and contribute to strategic and operational HR initiatives that make a real difference - locally and globally.
What We Offer
As HR Business Partner at Kappahl Group, you'll be a trusted advisor to one or more management teams at our head office in Mölndal. You'll work closely with leaders across the business, driving performance, engagement, and growth through our People Strategy.
Your responsibilities will include:
- Strategic and hands-on HR support across areas such as recruitment, workforce planning, employment law, and work environment.
- Coaching managers in their daily work.
- Ownership of our incident reporting system and responsible for health & safety.
- Development of policies, digital tools, and scalable processes that support business goals.
- Collaboration with the HR & Communication team, reporting directly to the HR Manager Kappahl Group.
Your Profile
You have a degree in HR or a related field and bring at least five years of experience from similar roles. You're used to working closely with managers, contributing to management teams with a consultative and proactive approach. With a strong business mindset, you identify needs and develop practical HR solutions that support both local and global strategies.
You work business-oriented and can understand and analyse the requirements and challenges faced by the organization and together with the team create innovative and practical solutions that drive overall efficiency. You have an "outside-in" perspective and you know how to take a strategy from idea to fully implemented routine.
You communicate fluently in Swedish and English and have experience from international environments. Knowledge of warehouse operations and the Lager och e-handelsavtalet is a plus.
You're someone who takes ownership, drives change, and enjoys working with digital tools and AI to improve processes. You're motivated by impact and inspired by our values: Inclusive, Courageous, and Joyful.
Why Join Us?
You'll be part of a team that values innovation and collaboration. You'll have the opportunity to shape how HR supports our business and people and contribute to our Kappahl Group purpose "We exist to create a responsible world of fashion".
Are you interested?
This is a full-time, permanent position based at our head office in Mölndal. Apply by submitting your CV - no need for a personal letter. We review applications continuously, so don't wait too long. Final application date: 26th of October.
If you have a protected identity, please contact hr@kappahl.com
for support with your application.
For questions, reach out to Emelie Ringhage, HR Manager Kappahl Group, emelie.ringhage@kappahl.com
/#LI-HYBRID
Founded in 1953 in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Kappahl Group is a leading fashion chain in the Nordics, with around 360 Kappahl and Newbie stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the UK, and online in more than 20 markets throughout Europe and Asia.
We want to make a difference in the fashion world and to lead the way by always keeping our promises: taking care of the world around us and minimizing the environmental impact for each garment. And at the same time fulfil our employee promise "We promise you the right to always be yourself - a place to belong". The Kappahl team consists of some 4,000 colleagues in eight countries, all with different backgrounds, ages, skills and styles. Our common motivation is to create a responsible world of fashion and offer fashion to a wide variety of people and lifestyles. A responsible fashion that feels right, for the bearer and for the world we live in. Today, more than 85% of the products are made of certified and/or preferred materials. Our goal is 100% by 2025 and Kappahl Group's overall climate goal is to halve the value chain's climate emissions by 2030.More information at www.kappahl.com. Ersättning
