HR BP Sweden, Finland and Baltics
2025-10-29
Are you ready to ignite human potential? Join our vibrant Nordic HR team and become a driving force in a workplace that thrives on growth, seizes opportunities, and fosters innovation.
A Snapshot of Your Day
As an HR Business Partner at Siemens Energy, you will be a key member of our HR Business Partner Team working closely together with senior HR BPs to support leaders in HR related strategies and topics. You will play an important part in supporting the Siemens Energy Businesses reaching strategic HR objectives and part in aligning our SE HR initiatives and functions with strategic business objectives and needs.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Acting as HR Business Partner for SE Sweden, Finland and Baltics but also being engaged in the Nordic and European HR BP team and work in a global environment.
* Driving and supporting our HR priorities like Talent Management, Succession Planning, Leadership Development, Performance Management, Employee Engagement.
* Acting as an ambassador for our people culture as well as playing a key role in enabling diversity, equity and inclusion.
* Participating in HR projects, programs and initiatives as well as preparing and facilitating workshops for the Leadership Team.
* Be a driver in digitalization and usage of data analytics to improve HR processes and strengthen the brand of Siemens Energy.
What You Bring
* Completed University Degree in Human Resources. 10+ years of professional experience working within HR.
* Good command of the Swedish labor law. Knowledge of Finnish labor law is an advantage.
* Advanced know-how in HR processes and data analytics to support HR initiatives.
* Experience in working on international and interdisciplinary projects, and good experience in project management is desirable.
* Excellent Swedish language, very good English language skills (written & spoken). Other languages like Finnish are valuable.
* Acting as a pro-active team player with strong analytical, conceptual and communication skills.
* Proven ability to thrive in a matrix organization.
* Monthly travel must be expected.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
, id nr 283970 not later than 2025-11-19.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting manager Vanja Delalic on vanja.delalic@siemens-energy.com
For questions about the recruitment process please contact the responsible recruiter Mikael Nimvall on mikael.nimvall@siemens-energy.com
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-19
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
