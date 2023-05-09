HR Advisor to Edrington!
2023-05-09
Have you worked broadly with HR for a couple of years and enjoy working independently with a focus on recruitment and HR matters? Are you also collaborative and solution-oriented and ready to take on an important role in an organization? The need is immediate, so apply today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Edrington Nordics is a dynamic business with a current headcount of 70 employees based across 5 countries; Sweden, Denmark, Finland Norway and Germany. It is responsible for the sales, marketing and distribution of global brands such as The Macallan, Highland Park and The Famous Grouse. As a distribution partner of Beam Suntory, Edrington Nordics also represents many of its brands.
Focussing on business partnering, implementing best practice HR initiatives and supporting capability building, the HR Advisor partners with the local leadership team to ensure Edrington Nordics maintains high engagement levels and has a people plan that is aligned with global HR strategy yet reflective of local needs. To deliver day to day objectives this role works closely and collaboratively members of the Global HR team, harnessing the synergies and opportunities that come with being part of the global Edrington business.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Your main tasks will be:
• Recruitment
• Providing ad hoc quality support on HR related matters to Line Managers & employees
• Responsible for managing payroll and compensation related activities across the Nordics
• Working with learning & development initiatives
• Implement annual global HR processes in the Nordics
• People responsibility for one part-time HR & Payroll Assistant
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You speak and write English fluently, as the language is used in daily work
• Worked with recruitment
• Should feel comfortable with HR issues
• Experience with union matters
• Worked with collective agreements (white-collar)
As a person you are:
• Structured
• Service-minded
• Self-sufficient
Other information:
• Start: As soon as possible
• Work extent: Full time, six month
• Location: Stockholm
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Edrington's vision is to give more by crafting exceptional ultra-premium spirit brands. The Macallan is our central focus, supported by Highland Park and The Glenrothes in the fast-growing single malt category and Naked Malt in the blended malt category. Our portfolio is completed with The Famous Grouse Blended Scotch Whisky, Brugal premium rum from the Dominican Republic and Noble Oak American Whiskey. Edrington also has strategic partnerships for No.3 London Dry Gin, and Wyoming Whiskey.
Edrington is headquartered in Scotland with global presence in its wholly owned and joint venture companies. We own our route to market in 15 countries and distribute our brands to more than 100 countries around the world through joint ventures and third-party agreements.
• +We expect that you are able to demonstrate the Edrington standards in your role:++
INSPIRE
Leads by example, creates vision, clarity, and focus brings out the best in others, demonstrates enthusiasm what they do recognises others and celebrates success
CHANGE
Embraces change, demonstrates flexibility, challenges positively, continually seeks improvement
seeks out and values diversity of thought
COLLABORATE
Communicates regularly and openly, makes connections beyond their own team, demonstrates inclusive behaviours, is culturally aware
ENGAGE
Listens to others, gives and receives feedback, adapts communication style, demonstrates humility, respect and empathy
DELIVER
Focuses on key tasks and priorities, takes ownership for actions and decisions, resolves problems,
demonstrates resilience Ersättning
