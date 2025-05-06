Hourly paid assistants Environmental Communication
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet / Samhällsvetarjobb / Uppsala Visa alla samhällsvetarjobb i Uppsala
2025-05-06
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet i Uppsala
, Östhammar
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige
Department of Urban and Rural Development
The Division of Environmental Communication at SLU is recruiting around 20 students who would like to contribute to the development of the text book Environmental Communication: a Critical Introduction, written at the moment by several staff members and to be published by Routledge.
We are looking for you who are a registered and active student, willing to participate in workshops for discussing and trying out the book chapters' content and pedagogy.
About the work
The workshops will take place at SLU 's Uppsala campus between 9 and 12 of June. The workshops will be organised according to the book 's chapters. You will be expected to read and comment on draft texts and try out and provide feedback on exercises. This might be done individually or together with other students.
Your background
Requirements
You are studying environmental related bachelor or MSc programmes.
Meritorious
• Knowledge of environmental communication
• Environmental and sustainability related programme that have a social science orientation
About us
Department of Urban and Rural Development conducts undergraduate and postgraduate education, research and collaboration. About 170 people are employed in five departments. Questions about the sustainable use of natural resources and landscapes are central to research, teaching and collaboration. The department is the largest at SLU within social sciences, humanities and design.
More information about the institution/department: Department of Urban and Rural Development | Externwebben
Read more about our benefits and how it is to work at SLU: Work at SLU | Externwebben
Location:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Hourly employment; särskild visstidsanställning.
This means that you will be offered work for short periods during the period indicated below under the heading "scope". You can accept or decline each job offer. When you accept one or more job opportunities, a new contract is concluded for these opportunities.
Participation in the workshops will be paid according to SOL standard hourly rate for students.
Scope:
The position is for approximately 8-36 hours during the period June 9-12, 2025.
You can choose to participate during all days or only a few. Minimum participation requirement is 8 hours, one full day or two half day sessions.
We prioritize personal attendande. If that's not possible, you may be able to attend online.
Start date:
June 9, 2025
Application:
Your application should contain a personal letter (max 1 page) including:
• a short motivation text (around 2 paragraphs) including reasons for wanting to participate in the workshops
• the type of sustainability or environmental questions that you are most interested in (e.g. climate change, natural resource management, consumption, etc.)
Optional
• if there is any particular theme(s) or chapter(s) in the book that interests you the most. Contact Camilo Calderon if you want to get access to the basis of the book
We welcome your application no later than 2025-05-20, use the button below.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/ Ersättning
Timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), http://www.slu.se Arbetsplats
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Kontakt
Camilo Calderon firstname.surname@slu.se Jobbnummer
9321803